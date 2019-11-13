In order for Rihanna to shine bright like a diamond, she might be taking a break.

Early Wednesday morning, the 31-year-old singer and designer took to Instagram to share a pouty selfie while wearing an oversized black hat, gold chains and a T-shirt that reads "Art School Dropout."

In the caption, she wrote, "To all my friends/family/coworkers who I have yet to get back to in the past months...please forgive me. this year has been quite an overwhelming one, and I’m working on that ish called Balance." But it was the final message that had fans curious -- 'brb.'"

So will Rihanna be right back? Or is she taking a break?

Her pal and collaborator, Jahleel Weaver, thankfully asked the question on everyone's mind, writing, "Where’s the album heaux?!!!"

Rihanna quickly replied, writing, "@illjahjah I don’t need this kinda negativity in my life! BLOCKT."

In a recent Vogue cover story, RiRi noted that her upcoming album will be "reggae-inspired or reggae-infused." When speaking to ET's Rachel Smith last month, the "Diamond" singer noted the album is "pending."

"I can give you a dot, a dot and a dot," she jokingly replied, adding, "The thing is, when I get more information, you will be the first to know. I will gladly vomit that out on a red carpet."

Meanwhile, Rihanna has released new Fenty Beauty products and new pieces in her Savage X Fenty lingerie line, and came out with a self-titled visual autobiography book in the past year alone.

