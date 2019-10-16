Rihanna knows how to turn heads.

Anything the "Love on the Brain" singer does is praised by her fans, and that includes her strutting her stuff in a new slow-motion video she posted on her Instagram on Wednesday. Dressed in a sexy black bikini with a sheer robe, a bare foot and confident Rihanna is seen walking outdoors, she then twirls and looks at the camera. The singer-turned-fashion designer is also wearing dark sunglasses and is holding a white purse.

The captionless clip already has over 4.5 million views and is filled with comments of praise from her friends and fans.

ET recently caught up with Riri at the launch of her upcoming visual autobiography, Rihanna, where she opened up her latest project and music on the way.

Later this month, Rihanna is releasing a 504-page, 15-pound book that is filled with more than 1,000 images.

"It's a piece of art that I am really proud of because I've been working on it for over five years. It's something that I feel like my fans really, really want," the Barbados native told ET. "They want a piece of art, they want a collection of memories that I can share with them, some of which they've shared with me, some of which they have no clue of…If you were never a fan of me, you get an insight into who I am."

See more in the video below.

