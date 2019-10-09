Rihanna is opening up about her love life.

The 31-year-old singer covers the November issue ofVogue, and is asked if she's dating. Rihanna has been linked to Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel since October 2017, and confirms to the magazine that she is in an exclusive relationship.

"Yeah, I'm dating," she says. "I'm actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy.”

When asked if she wants kids, she replies, "Without a doubt.”

Ethan James Green/Vogue

However, in an accompanying video called Go Ask Anna in which Rihanna and Anna Wintour ask each other questions, the singer is more hesitant when the Vogue editor-in-chief asks her if she wants a baby.

"I don't think about stuff like that, but God's plan, but I look forward to all of the pregnancy rumors after this interview," she cracks with a smile.

But she is confident about what her dream wedding dress would be.

"A collaboration between myself and [John] Galliano, of course," she says.

Ethan James Green/Vogue

Rihanna and Hassan have been spotted showing PDA on multiple occasions, and most recently were seen together in Santa Monica, California, last month, enjoying a rare date night at the luxurious semi-private new steak house Mason. In an interview with her Ocean's Eight co-star Sarah Paulson for Interview magazine in June, she said she was currently "in love," and noted that her relationship has inspired her to create a healthier work/life balance in recent years.

"I've made little things a big deal, like going for a walk or going to the grocery store," she shared. "I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, 'I need to make time for this.' Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well."

When asked if she and Jameel have plans to get married any time soon, Rihanna wasn't sweating it.

"Only God knows that, girl," she said at the time. "We plan and God laughs, right?"

Aside from her romantic relationship, the singer definitely has plenty on her plate. While she's already conquered the music, fashion and beauty worlds, could more movies be in the works? ET spoke to Rihanna last month at her 5th Annual Diamond Ball benefiting the Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, and she talked about recent rumors claiming she's going to be playing Poison Ivy in an upcoming Batman movie. Watch the video below for more:

