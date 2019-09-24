Rihanna Mourns Her Uncle's Death in Instagram Tribute

Rihanna is in mourning over the loss of her uncle.

The "Don't Stop the Music" singer and fashion mogul took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share her condolences over the death of her Uncle Rudy.

Rihanna shared a snapshot of her uncle and her father, Ronald Fenty, with whom she has a publically contentious and complicated relationship, and is currently embroiled in a lawsuit. The photo shows Rihanna's father with his arm around her uncle as they both pose for the pic.

The Barbadian singer, who didn't share details regarding the nature of her uncle's passing, captioned the tribute snapshot, "RIP uncle Rudy!" and received an outpouring of support from her fans and followers.

The news of Rihanna's loss comes just days after the debut of the songstress' fall/winter 2019 Savage X Fenty Show, which she's been promoting and celebrating on social media for weeks.

