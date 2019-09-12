Rihanna is setting the record straight about recent rumors claiming she's going to be playing Poison Ivy in an upcoming Batman movie.

The singer, actress and fashion mogul stunned on the red carpet at her 5th Annual Diamond Ball benefiting the Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Thursday, and she spoke with ET about speculation that she'd recently hinted at the casting news on Instagram.

The rumor mill began working overtime on Sunday when she shared a video of her black leather-rubber boot, a design from her own clothing company, and compared it to the Batmobile.

"Bat-mobile, but make it fashion!" Rihanna captioned the clip. "Get into this matte leather-rubber fusion tho. @fenty."

That was enough to get overeager fans worked up into fervor over the idea that she's joining the Batman/DC universe, and -- considering her penchant for dying her hair bright red -- she might be playing Poison Ivy. Meanwhile, others suggested the black boot could hint at her possibly playing Catwoman.

When asked about the possible "hinting," Rihanna responded, "Wait did I hint anything?"

"Oh that?! Really? That!? Are you serious?" she added, baffled, at the idea of her leather boot video leading to the speculation. "No that has nothing to do with Poison Ivy."

That being said, Rihanna quickly admitted that her love for Batman is real -- even though she claims she's got nothing to do with the future of the franchise (as of yet).

"That [post] has to do a lot with Batman [because] I have separate obsessions," Rihanna revealed. "I have bigger obsession with Poison Ivy, I'm just being honest. And yeah, I died my hair red because of Uma Thurman in the original."

Just because that post had nothing to do with any casting rumors, that doesn't mean she'd turn down the opportunity.

"You know what, they didn't call me yet. But if they did, I would love to go in and try out because Poison Ivy is one of my obsessions in life," she shared. "I did it for Halloween one year, I mean come on!"

Meanwhile, another life-long passion for the singer has been her philanthropic endeavors, which is how her star-studded annual Diamond Ball began in the first place, and has been going strong for five years.

"I'm really proud of the fact that people come back year after year. I'm also really proud of the fact that we have a lot of newcomers every year," Rihanna shared. "Every year, we have new people showing up, we have new buyers of tables, we have new performers who lend their talent and their gifts. I mean, they don't have to. They have so much going on in their lives. [So] I think it says a lot about them. Because I can believe in something, but I cannot make anyone believe in, and for them to give their heart, their gifts, their life, their day, their time, their donations, it means a lot and it's something that cannot go unacknowledged."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna Is a Regal Queen at the 2019 Diamond Ball -- See the Night's Most Stunning Looks!

Rihanna Puts on a Spectacle for Star-Studded Savage X Fenty Fashion Show: Pics!

Christian Bale Is Excited for 'Fantastic' Robert Pattinson to Play Batman (Exclusive)