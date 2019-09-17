Watch Trailer for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show -- See the Sneak Peek!

Are you ready to witness Rihanna's extravagant fashion show?

A teaser trailer for the pop star-turned-designer's fall/winter 2019 Savage X Fenty Show, which took place during New York Fashion Week, has been released. Fans will soon be able to stream the star-studded event in full length, along with behind-the-scenes content, starting on Sept. 20 via Amazon Prime Video.

The trailer begins with RiRi in a sheer black ensemble as she says, "I'm ready," followed by backstage scenes of dancers, musicians and models, like Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne, moments before taking the stage.

Although the trailer doesn't reveal much of the actual show, you can expect to see performances from Halsey, Big Sean and DJ Khaled, and, of course, Rihanna, who opens the show with a dance number.

Joan Smalls, Bella Hadid, 21 Savage, Laverne Cox, Normani, Slick Woods, Paloma Elsesser, Aquaria and more celebs also make an appearance.

Last week, ET spoke with Rihanna ahead of the show, who explained her creative process and involvement in the lingerie brand.

"Oh my god I'm too involved. I want a break but I'm a control freak so I do everything," Rihanna said. "I see everything. There's not one step of the way, there's not one lace trim, there's not one bra strap… there is not one bow on a panty that I do not see and approve."

"And yeah it's a lot of work, but it's the only way you can preserve a brand, that you start from scratch," she continued. "Here, I have a unique opportunity to change things. I've always been so sincere with my perspective on this brand but to see the way that we're perceived in the lingerie world."

Savage X Fenty is praised for its commitment to inclusivity and diversity, which is embraced through its size range, campaigns and fashion shows.

"To see people feeling included it also puts a different pressure on me," Rihanna shared. "It makes me feel like now we cannot neglect those consumers."

Peek the trailer below and be sure to watch our full interview with Rihanna, ahead.

