Paul McCartney gave the crowd at his recent Los Angeles concert a real show to remember when he reunited with his former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr.

The epic reunion went down on Saturday at McCartney's performance at Dodger Stadium -- where the Beatles played their second-to-last public performance in 1966 -- when Starr joined the bassist on stage in a surprise appearance.

"We’ve got a surprise for us, a surprise for you, a surprise for everyone," McCartney reportedly told the audience during the show. "Ladies and gentlemen, the one and only, Ringo Starr!"

The audience went wild as McCartney introduced his former bandmate. The pair hugged and McCartney reportedly told Starr "I love you, man," before he got behind the drum set.

Together, Starr and McCartney performed two of The Beatles' old tunes, including "Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)" and the infamous "Helter Skelter."

The pair's reunion was met with warmth and enthusiastic excitement from the audience, and McCartney wasn't done with the surprise cameos. Shortly after Starr's exit, McCartney welcomed Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh to the stage to join him and perform a rendition of The Beatles' 1969 song "The End."

The surprise Beatles reunion comes one week after Starr celebrated his 79th birthday with a star-studded bash outside Capitol Records tower in Hollywood.

