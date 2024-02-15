Rihanna and A$AP Rocky took their romance to the City of Love for Valentine's Day. On Wednesday, the couple was spotted beaming as they grabbed dinner together at César in Paris.

Rihanna, 35, was as glamorously dressed for the special occasion as expected, wrapped in a champagne silk skirt with a tan ruffled top trimmed with faux fur along the neckline. She paired the look with a matching furry handbag and a pair of champagne-colored lace-up strappy heels.

Meanwhile, A$AP, 35, kept it simple and dapper in dark brown pants and a matching jacket, with both musicians wearing sunglasses that matched their outfits for the night out.

It was a sweet evening out for the parents, who have had their hands full raising their two sons. The couple welcomed son RZA in May 2022 and his baby brother, Riot, joined the crew in August 2023.

The designer recently opened up to ET about how her eldest son is already embracing big brotherhood. "They're the best though. Having a house full of boys, I thought I was a girl mom, but I'm a boy mom. I love this. I love it," RiRi gushed to ET about her life at her phatt end-of-the-year party to celebrate the Fenty Creeper Phatty Sneaker in December 2023.

"[RZA] struggled in the beginning, but he loves his little brother," Rihanna said of her eldest child. "Every time he thinks we're not looking at him, he'll come over and touch him. If the baby's crying, he'll just hold his hands. It hurts him if the baby's crying. He'll wake up in the morning just saying, 'Baby, baby, baby.' He loves him. It took a while, but he got there, and I'm proud of him."

Becoming a mom has made an impact on her work with Fenty.

"This collab for me was being able to invite my entire family into a design and collection that I've made," Rihanna shared. "I got to see my babies in these shoes."

And though she's just "starting" with shoes, Rihanna added that there will be a kids' line in Fenty's future.

"Yeah, yeah, everything's to come," she said.

Meanwhile, the mom of two has been making herself a regular at Paris Fashion Week. The sometimes actress even shared a sweet moment with Natalie Portman outside the Dior Haute Couture show last month, where Portman, 42, gushed to Rihanna about how much she loved her.

Rihanna jokingly imitated Portman before insisting, "You are one of the hottest b**ches in Hollywood forever. You give the most innocent look, and I'm like, 'Ahhh!'"

"Excuse me? I'm going to faint," Portman gushed. "I'm gonna blackout. I love you and I listen to you all the time and I just, you're such a queen, thank you!"

Rihanna then asked that she get a photo with Portman, before informing her, "Baby girl, I don't get excited about anybody!"

The two women hugged it out before parting ways.

And Portman wasn't the only star to obsess over Rihanna. Glenn Close also posed for a photo with the "Diamonds" singer outside of the Dior show. "Meeting this QUEEN made my YEAR! @badgalriri," the 76-year-old actress captioned the pic on Instagram.

