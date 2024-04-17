Rihanna once belted out "Just Live Your Life," but motherhood these days has her wanting to switch places with her young sons!

The "Don't Stop the Music" songstress shared her wishful thinking while at her FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone sneaker launch party in London on Wednesday, where she brought up her sons when ET's Rachel Smith asked whose shoes she'd like to hop into for a day.

"You know what? My kids," RiRi answered.

Those would be some tiny shoes, but some very comfy tiny shoes.

Rihanna, 36, and A$AP Rocky, 35, welcomed their first son, RZA, in 2022. The proud parents then welcomed their second son, Riot, in August 2023 -- after she revealed her pregnancy during the Super Bowl Halftime Show that year.

But inquiring minds want to know, why would a global icon trade places with her sons?

Rihanna autographs one of her new FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone sneakers on April 17, 2024 in London, England. - Getty

"'Cause they'e living the best, the greatest life," Rihanna answered. "And the love they have for everyone. They know they're loved. I just beam to see it in their eyes knowing that everybody in this house is at your beck and call."

With so much love to go around, it's no wonder Rihanna's been open about possibly wanting to expand her family. The GRAMMY winner said as much in a recent interview with Interview magazine.

Rihanna smiles at her FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party at Tobacco Dock on April 17, 2024 in London, England. - Getty

"I don't know what God wants, but I would go for more than two," she previously shared. "I would try for my girl."

For now, Rihanna's busy juggling supermom and superstar duties with, well, being a super businesswoman, after launching her Creeper Phatty Earth Tone sneaker line in collaboration with FENTY x PUMA. The original Creeper sneaker launched in September 2015. This Phatty Earth Tone line is being touted as a sneaker that "stands out while blending in" thanks to "premium materials, embossed features, and gold embellishments ... from our girl, Rih."

The sneaker launch comes after Rihanna dropped her new Savage X Fenty Signature Script collection.

See, superwoman.

