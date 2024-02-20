Why Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Works

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are parents to two boys, musicians and influential figures in their own right, which is part of the reason they work together so well as a couple, one person close to their relationship says.

A source tells ET, "Rihanna and A$AP are doing so well. They both love being parents and balance each other out. A$AP is very outgoing and playful and Rihanna is chill and fun."

The couple has been together since November 2020 and share sons RZA, 1, and Riot, 6 months. For those who know them, their relationship is easy as they enjoy every facet of life together.

"They make each other laugh and are also interested in the same things, like music, fashion, business ideas, art, and more, so they have fun together no matter what they’re doing," the source adds.

The statement on the pair's happy courtship comes just days after the rapper, 35, and the Fenty Beauty founder, 36, were spotted out and about together in Paris, enjoying a Valentine's Day dinner at César.

During a separate outing in the City of Light, the "Holy Ghost" rapper was stopped by fans and asked about the status of Rihanna's upcoming album. A video posted on social media shows A$AP entering a building but not before giving an update on R9, the name fans have given to the unreleased body of work.

"She’s working on it," he replied with a smile as he walked away.

On top of that, photos recently surfaced on X of Rihanna leaving Lendit Studio in Paris with her crew and choreographers.

In December, the "Work" singer spoke with ET about her life with a house full of boys and how RZA was already opening his heart up to his new little brother.

"They're the best though. Having a house full of boys, I thought I was a girl mom, but I'm a boy mom. I love this. I love it," she gushed.

"[RZA] struggled in the beginning, but he loves his little brother," Rihanna said of her eldest child. "Every time he thinks we're not looking at him, he'll come over and touch him. If the baby's crying, he'll just hold his hands. It hurts him if the baby's crying. He'll wake up in the morning just saying, 'Baby, baby, baby.' He loves him. It took a while, but he got there, and I'm proud of him."

Around the same time, A$AP sat down with Complex and told the outlet that of all of the collaborations with Rihanna, ranging from fashion to music, over the course of their 10-year friendship and relationship, his favorite joint effort is by far their boys.

"I think we do a real great job at collaborating making children," the "Fashion Killa" rapper said. "I think that's our best creation so far. Nothing's better than that out there, any design."

