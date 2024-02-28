Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Channel Old Hollywood Noir in New Short Film

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are going old school in their new short film.

In "Born to Steal: Yours, Mine, Ours," released on Wednesday for RiRi's Fenty Beauty, the duo plays a couple in a film noir, of course casting Rihanna as the femme fatale.

"She was a classy dame, but she had odd ways of showing her affection," the voiceover says of RiRi's mysterious character, a petty thief.

"Although the female's choices are endless, she borrows from the male for her camouflage," the voiceover continues, as Rihanna is seen "borrowing" a blazer from A$AP's closet. "The more savage of the species, the females are known to hoard from the unsuspecting males."

Newspaper headlines reveal that Rihanna's character is a thief of not just clothes, but also "pancakes, covers and Lux Balm."

In his own voiceover, A$AP laments that RiRi can steal his blazer but he can't steal any of her things.

However, the pair can share Lux Balm, the latest offering from Fenty Beauty.

Watch the full short below:

Following the pair's romantic Valentine's date in Paris earlier this month, a source shared with ET what makes the couple work.

"Rihanna and A$AP are doing so well," the source noted. "They both love being parents and balance each other out. A$AP is very outgoing and playful and Rihanna is chill and fun."

The couple has been together since November 2020 and share sons RZA, 1, and Riot, 6 months. For those who know them, ET's source explained, their relationship is easy as they enjoy every facet of life together.

"They make each other laugh and are also interested in the same things, like music, fashion, business ideas, art, and more, so they have fun together no matter what they’re doing," the source added.

RELATED CONTENT: