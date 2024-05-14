Rihanna and A$AP Rocky didn't stop the music after ringing in their son's second birthday over the weekend!

The A-list duo had an after-party with their adult friends and family at 161 Lafayette Bar in New York City, where they had a friendly competition. In videos shared by Rocky's sister, Erica B, it was boys vs. girls as the groups took turns having a karaoke competition.

In videos shared via Erica's Instagram Story on Monday, Rocky and a group of friends stand in front of the establishment and perform hip-hop hits by C-Murder and Chief Keef.

Erica and the ladies, including Rihanna and Tiffany Haddish, take the next round by singing Mary J. Blige and SWV.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a parents night out following their son's birthday party. - Instagram/sheis_erikab

In another video, Rihanna seems to be supporting her boyfriend as she sits next to him while he raps Cam'Ron's "Oh Boy."

"That's my baby daddy," the singer mouths to the camera.

However, as Rocky begins to fumble over the lyrics and exclaims he doesn't remember the words, Rihanna playfully says "cut the camera."'

An eyewitness tells ET, "Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were here the other night. It was a pretty typical night, everyone had a great time singing and drinking. It was nothing but love all night."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrated with family and friends in New York City. - Instagram/sheis_erikab

Rihanna and Rocky's parents night out came after they were joined by family and friends on Saturday for a private birthday party for their son, RZA, hosted at Color Factory in New York City. RZA's bash featured ball pits, slides and personalized decorations including cutouts of his face and a banner that read, "RZA's 2nd Birthday."

Also in attendance was Rihanna and Rocky's 9-month-old son, Riot.

On Monday, the "Fashion Killa" rapper took to Instagram to celebrate RZA's birthday with a sweet tribute featuring a series of never-before-seen videos of his and Rihanna's sons.

"HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY 2 MY 1st BORN BABY BOY RZA ❤️" the 35-year-old captioned the carousel of images featuring him, Rihanna, 36, RZA and Riot.

A source recently told ET that Rihanna and Rocky -- who have been together since 2019 -- are enjoying family time and raising their children together.

"Rihanna and A$AP are great parents together. They have so much fun with their kids and together as a couple," the source said. "Rihanna adores being a mom and loves parenting with A$AP by her side. They have a good routine with their parenting styles and make sure both children feel loved and cared for. They also bring out the best in each other with their own unique qualities and shared passions in their own relationship. Rihanna would love to expand their family."

