As all eyes were on the 2024 Met Gala, many were wondering: Where is Rihanna?

ET has learned that the "Rude Boy" songstress, 36, sadly had to skip the event as she came down with the flu and was too sick to stun on the carpet as she has in past years. RiRi's absence was felt after a long hiatus from the event and her return in 2023.

Last year, she came back to the famed event and dressed her baby bump in a gorgeous white gown by Valentino after announcing her pregnancy with baby No. 2 during her Super Bowl performance.

Earlier this year, she confirmed that she would be in attendance at the 2024 Met Gala, telling British Vogue that she would not be divulging any details about her look but that it would be from her own brand.

Rihanna at a Fenty x Puma launch in April - Neil Mockford/WireImage

"I'm gonna wear Fenty something! Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Fenty Savage," she shared.

"I've done so much s**t in my life. I've had my nipples out, my panties out. But now, those are the things which, I guess as a mom and an evolved young lady -- emphasis on young -- there are things I feel like I would never do. Like, 'Oh my God, I really did that? Nips out?'" Rihanna added.

The "Umbrella" crooner is now a mom to two thanks to her collaboration with partner A$AP Rocky. The pair got together in late 2019 and welcomed their first son, RZA, in 2022. Eager to expand their family, the couple quickly followed up their first genetic collaboration with a baby boy named Riot, in August 2023.

Unsurprisingly, RZA and Riot have become just as stylish as their parents! Talking with ET at the launch of her FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone shoe, the self-made billionaire said that after initially struggling with how she would dress sons Rza and Riot, she looked at an answer right in front of her.

"When I dress them, I always try to dress them like Rocky," she told ET. "Because I always envision dressing a girl, right? We all do as women, like, 'Oh, I'm going to dress her in these cute little things,' but then you get sons and you're like, 'What do I do?' and I was like, 'You know what, I have the biggest hack -- their dad.'"

Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala - Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In December, she told ET at a separate Creeper Phatty launch event that the sky is the limit for her and her dreams of having a whole line devoted just to children, even if she was taking it slow by starting with kids' shoes.

"This collab for me was being able to invite my entire family into a design and collection that I've made," Rihanna shared. "I got to see my babies in these shoes."

