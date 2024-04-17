Rihanna is offering up the best advice she has for fellow boy moms who are struggling with how to dress their kids.

Talking with ET from the launch of her FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone shoe, the 36-year-old self-made billionaire said that after initially struggling with how she would dress sons Rza and Riot, whom she shares with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, she looked at an answer right in front of her.

"When I dress them, I always try to dress them like Rocky," she told ET's Rachel Smith. "Because I always envision dressing a girl, right? We all do as women, like, 'Oh, I'm going to dress her in these cute little things,' but then you get sons and you're like, 'What do I do?' and I was like, 'You know what, I have the biggest hack -- their dad.'"

Rihanna at the PUMA x FENTY Creeper Phatty shoe launch in London on Wednesday, April 17 - Getty Image

The "Umbrella" crooner and her rapper boyfriend, 35, first got together in late 2019. After three years together, the pair welcomed their first son, RZA, in 2022. Eager to expand their family, the couple quickly followed up their first genetic collaboration with a baby boy named Riot, in August 2023. For the latter pregnancy, fans will remember Rihanna debuted her baby bump while performing at the Super Bowl.

One particular point of pride for her has been finding inspiration in her kids and having the chance to channel that creative energy into a brand. Rihanna credits her partnership with Puma as a huge reason that she has felt so inspired to continue moving toward her eventual goal of starting a clothing line for kids.

"My inspiration for design has been -- I've gotten the opportunity to start that with Puma, designing kids shoes through the Avantis and now we're doing the Creepers," she said. "It's really fun, it's cute to see my kids like wear stuff that… I made and designed. It’s really incredible."

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Rza and Riot - DIGGZY/Shutterstock

In December, she told ET at a separate Creeper Phatty launch event that the sky is the limit for her and her dreams of having a whole line devoted just to children, even if she was taking it slow by starting with kids' shoes.

"This collab for me was being able to invite my entire family into a design and collection that I've made," Rihanna shared. "I got to see my babies in these shoes."

She added of a potential clothing line, "Yeah, yeah, everything's to come."

Rihanna at a Creeper Phatty launch event in Los Angeles in December - Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

In her new interview from London, the Fenty Beauty creator shared an update on her new album, affectionately labeled R9 by her fans, to which she had a cheeky response when asked when the project is coming out.

"I wanna know, too," she joked.

Her last album, Anti, dropped in January 2016 and she has since redirected her energy to her fashion, beauty and personal endeavors. Whenever the highly anticipated new album does come out, RiRi says there is a non-zero chance that Rza and Riot find themselves on the features list, but that it's "up to them."

Should they turn her down, she says she's not worried as the ever-evolving album is one that she knows is going to blow fans away no matter what.

"I already got stuff that I feel like I could make hits out of...Me and Rocky are really trying to figure out who's gonna use what," Rihanna shared. "Because it's so good."

