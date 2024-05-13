Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spared no expense as they celebrated their older son RZA's second birthday with a private party at Color Factory in New York City on Saturday.

The "Work" singer, 36, and the rapper, 35, pulled out all the stops for their son's special day, attended by close friends and family. Among the guests were producer President Hitkidd and his wife, makeup artist Jasmine B. Cook, known as "Jazzy B," who shared glimpses of the festivities on their social media accounts.

Jazzy B took to Instagram to give fans an inside look at the extravagant affair, revealing that the party was a kid's paradise complete with toys, slides, and even a ball pit. The decorations were spectacular, featuring a "RZA’s 2ND BIRTHDAY" banner and large cutouts of the toddler's head, adding a personalized touch to the celebration.

As a guest of honor, RZA's younger brother, 9-month-old Riot, also joined in on the fun, making it a family affair filled with laughter and joy.

Rihanna looked radiant in a chic ensemble featuring baggy gray denim pants, a silver strapless silk shirt, and an oversized fuzzy jacket in matching gray hues.

Metallic pointed-toe heels, oval-shaped sunglasses, and a statement silver necklace completed her look, exuding her signature fashion-forward style.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was equally charming as he proudly carried RZA. He sported jeans, a white T-shirt, and a striped button-down jacket, keeping it casual yet stylish. The rapper added flair to his ensemble with black dress shoes, aviator sunglasses, a gold necklace, and stud earrings.

The couple's outing comes after Rihanna was forced to skip this year's Met Gala due to illness. ET previously learned that RiRi came down with the flu and was too sick to attend this year's fashionable event.

Last month, while talking with ET about the launch of her FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone shoe, the self-made billionaire said that after initially struggling with how she would dress sons Rza and Riot, whom she shares with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, she looked at an answer right in front of her.

"When I dress them, I always try to dress them like Rocky," she told ET's Rachel Smith. "Because I always envision dressing a girl, right? We all do as women, like, 'Oh, I'm going to dress her in these cute little things,' but then you get sons and you're like, 'What do I do?' and I was like, 'You know what, I have the biggest hack -- their dad.'"

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend the 2021 Met Gala benefit In America: A Lexicon of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City. - Taylor Hill/WireImage

The "Umbrella" songstress and her rapper boyfriend first got together in late 2019. After three years together, the pair welcomed their first son, RZA, in 2022. Eager to expand their family, the couple soon after welcomed a baby boy named Riot, in August 2023. For the latter pregnancy, fans will remember Rihanna debuted her baby bump while performing at the Super Bowl.

One particular point of pride for her has been finding inspiration in her kids and having the chance to channel that creative energy into a brand. Rihanna credits her partnership with Puma as a huge reason that she has felt so inspired to continue moving toward her eventual goal of starting a clothing line for kids.

"My inspiration for design has been -- I've gotten the opportunity to start that with Puma, designing kids shoes through the Avantis and now we're doing the Creepers," she said. "It's really fun, it's cute to see my kids like wear stuff that… I made and designed. It’s really incredible."

In December, she told ET at a separate Creeper Phatty launch event that the sky is the limit for her and her dreams of having a whole line devoted just to children, even if she was taking it slow by starting with kids' shoes.

"This collab for me was being able to invite my entire family into a design and collection that I've made," Rihanna shared. "I got to see my babies in these shoes."

She added of a potential clothing line, "Yeah, yeah, everything's to come."

