Swimsuit season is upon us and there's no better way to prepare for all the fun in the sun than with swim savings. Right now, shopDisney is making it easy to save on swimwear, cover-ups, swim accessories, and beach towels featuring all of your favorite Disney characters such as Moana, Mickey Mouse, Buzz Lightyear, and more.

To help you shop for new family vacation essentials, shopDisney is offering 20% off swimwear and swim accessory purchases of $50 or more with code SWIM20. Whether your kid is an aspiring Ariel or more of a Spider-Man in the sand, you can save on the best Disney-themed summertime finds for the whole family.

Shop Disney Swimsuits

From Star Wars swim trunks to Moana sandals and sunglasses, you can channel the Disney hero or villain of your choice in a plethora of ways. Hurry to snag the best styles before the sale ends Thursday, April 20. Ahead, shop our favorite Disney swimsuits for kids and more family vacation staples.

