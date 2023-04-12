The Best Disney-Themed Swimsuits for Kids to Wear This Summer — On Sale Now
Swimsuit season is upon us and there's no better way to prepare for all the fun in the sun than with swim savings. Right now, shopDisney is making it easy to save on swimwear, cover-ups, swim accessories, and beach towels featuring all of your favorite Disney characters such as Moana, Mickey Mouse, Buzz Lightyear, and more.
To help you shop for new family vacation essentials, shopDisney is offering 20% off swimwear and swim accessory purchases of $50 or more with code SWIM20. Whether your kid is an aspiring Ariel or more of a Spider-Man in the sand, you can save on the best Disney-themed summertime finds for the whole family.
From Star Wars swim trunks to Moana sandals and sunglasses, you can channel the Disney hero or villain of your choice in a plethora of ways. Hurry to snag the best styles before the sale ends Thursday, April 20. Ahead, shop our favorite Disney swimsuits for kids and more family vacation staples.
The three-piece set includes a two-piece swimsuit and a skirt cover-up with allover patterns inspired by Disney's Moana. When your wayfinder comes back to shore, they can slip on the tiered skirt until the ocean calls again.
They can splash around in these trunks with an allover print featuring Experiment 626 in a variety of idyllic island settings.
Get ready for a wave of excitement with this Ariel swimsuit with ombre coloring and a shimmer of iridescent and metallic details.
Personalize this towel and the Force will be with you all day long as you take in the twin suns.
Almost as much fun as playing in the waves, this adorable soft terry pull-on romper with a cute crossback features an allover pattern with Mickey and Friends.
Han Solo and Chewie would be proud of this Millennium Falcon rash guard with UPF 50+ built-in UV protection.
Popsicles, hotdogs and lemons are included in the deliciously colorful allover print that has a few familiar faces like Ducky and Bunny.
A wave of ruffles, a Disney Princess smile and an ombre rainbow make this Elsa swimsuit so very special.
