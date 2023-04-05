The Best Swimsuit Sales to Shop Ahead of Summer: Save Up to 60% at Aerie, Nordstrom and More
Spring may have just started, but it's not too early to start shopping for swimwear, especially when stylish must-haves are on sale. If you have a sunny vacation coming up or if you just have summer on your mind, it's the perfect time to revamp your swimsuit collection.
Right now, you can score up to 60% off best-selling swimsuit styles and brands, including one-pieces and bikinis in a variety of colors, prints, and sizes. From sitewide deals on Aerie's viral bikini bottoms to Khloe Kardashian's Good American pieces created to fit every body, so many popular swimsuits are on sale.
Keep reading for all the best swimsuit sales you can shop right now. Plus, check out all the best swimsuit cover-ups and sandals to complete your look this spring.
Aerie
Aerie bikinis and one-pieces are all 40% off right now. Save on TikTok's favorite swimsuits until Thursday, April 6.
J.Crew
During J.Crew's Spring Sale, you can take 40% off nearly everything, including more than 400 swimsuits. Just use the code SPRING at checkout to unlock the deals.
Amazon
Swimsuits for men and women are up to 60% off at Amazon. Save on brands like Adidas, Badgley Mischka, Nautica and more starting at just $15.
Andie Swim
Shop Demi Moore-approved bathing suits on sale at Adie Swim. Stylish staples are marked down as low as $30.
Madewell
Madewell swimsuits are on sale right now for as little as $8.
Nordstrom
The Nordstrom Spring Sale features swimsuit deals up to 60% off. Save on Good American, Billabong, Stella McCartney and more until April 11.
Glimmery shine deets meet a fresh texture in Aerie's newest, hottest, suit of the season.
This show-off suit has it all: a scoop neck, low back, a high cut leg and the cheekiest coverage.
The ruffles on this Demi Moore x Andie Swim acts as a cute decoration. Whereas, the design gives your bottom full coverage.
Crochet is an evergreen trend for the summer, and the fabric has never looked cuter than on The Tropez Top.
Shoppers love these comfortable and breathable bikini bottoms that don't tug tightly at the hips. Get them on sale for just $17.
The cute ruffled bikini top conveniently ties in the front so you can easily secure your top before you dive into the water.
CUPSHE swimsuits are popular among Amazon shoppers, like this gorgeous color-blocked wrap swimsuit that has over 15,000 global ratings.
