Spring may have just started, but it's not too early to start shopping for swimwear, especially when stylish must-haves are on sale. If you have a sunny vacation coming up or if you just have summer on your mind, it's the perfect time to revamp your swimsuit collection.

Right now, you can score up to 60% off best-selling swimsuit styles and brands, including one-pieces and bikinis in a variety of colors, prints, and sizes. From sitewide deals on Aerie's viral bikini bottoms to Khloe Kardashian's Good American pieces created to fit every body, so many popular swimsuits are on sale.

Keep reading for all the best swimsuit sales you can shop right now. Plus, check out all the best swimsuit cover-ups and sandals to complete your look this spring.

Aerie bikinis and one-pieces are all 40% off right now. Save on TikTok's favorite swimsuits until Thursday, April 6.

Shop Aerie

During J.Crew's Spring Sale, you can take 40% off nearly everything, including more than 400 swimsuits. Just use the code SPRING at checkout to unlock the deals.

Shop J.Crew

Swimsuits for men and women are up to 60% off at Amazon. Save on brands like Adidas, Badgley Mischka, Nautica and more starting at just $15.

Shop Amazon

Shop Demi Moore-approved bathing suits on sale at Adie Swim. Stylish staples are marked down as low as $30.

Shop Andie Swim

Madewell swimsuits are on sale right now for as little as $8.

Shop Madewell

The Nordstrom Spring Sale features swimsuit deals up to 60% off. Save on Good American, Billabong, Stella McCartney and more until April 11.

Shop Nordstrom

