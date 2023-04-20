Shopping

The Best Swimsuits for Your Next Spring Vacation: Frankies Bikinis, SKIMS, Solid & Striped and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
eloquii swimsuit
Eloquii

Now that spring is here, we're planning vacations to warmer destinations — and that calls for a new swimsuit.

There are so many styles to choose from, it might make your head spin. We're seeing daring silhouettes for every body type and style need: barely-there halters for soaking up the sun, supportive tops for fuller busts, fun bikinis in plus sizes, adorable rashguards for surfing in style and everything in between. Whether you're looking for a suit that has underwire for extra lift or one that provides tummy control for extra confidence, our list has got you covered.

ET has done the initial shopping for you and selected some of the most stylish bathing suit options to choose from this spring. Browse bikini bottoms, bikini tops for large chests, tankinis and one-piece swimsuits made from recycled material from brands we love such as Abercrombie, Summersalt, SKIMS, Monday Swimwear, LIVELY and Swimsuits For All. 

Whether it's time for a new top or a matching bikini set, shop the best swimsuits to wear for your next spring adventure

Best Swimsuits for Spring 2023 

Knit Beachwear Monokini in Lollipop
Knit Beachwear Monokini in Lollipop
SKIMS
Knit Beachwear Monokini in Lollipop

Look your best out of the water in this statement-making monokini with center front and side cut-out details, and also features non-adjustable straps, a dipped front bottom, and cheeky back coverage.

$108
Monday Swimwear Sun Kissed Shimmer
Monday Swimwear Sun Kissed Shimmer
Monday Swimwear
Monday Swimwear Sun Kissed Shimmer

Glitter like a jewel in Monday Swimwear's classic triangle top and cheeky bottoms. Complete the look with the shimmering Cayman Skirt.

TOP: $79
BOTTOMS: $75
Abercrombie and Fitch Seersucker Tie-Strap Underwire Bikini Top
Abercrombie and Fitch Seersucker Tie-Strap Underwire Bikini Top
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Seersucker Tie-Strap Underwire Bikini Top

"I wore this suit while jumping off a 25ft high shipwreck and it didn’t budge - 5 stars, highly recommend!" raved one reviewer about this preppy seersucker bikini — also available in curve love sizes for larger chests.

TOP: $55
BOTTOMS: $45
Frankies Bikinis Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit

This white-hot bikini features a figure-flattering cutout and moderate back coverage.

$180$108
Eloquii Convertible Ring Detail Bikini Top & Bottom
Eloquii Convertible Ring Detail Bikini Top & Bottom
Eloquii
Eloquii Convertible Ring Detail Bikini Top & Bottom

Eloquii has beautiful plus-sized swimsuits that are ultra flattering and ultra sexy.

TOP: $90
BOTTOMS: $80
SKIMS Swim Long Sleeve Bikini Top
Swim Long Sleeve Bikini Top
SKIMS
SKIMS Swim Long Sleeve Bikini Top

An off-the-shoulder silhouette and sweetheart neckline makes this long-sleeved bikini top extra flattering.

$54
$54
Tempt Me Two Piece High Waisted Bikini
Tempt Me Two Piece High Waisted Bikini
Amazon
Tempt Me Two Piece High Waisted Bikini

You can surf, workout and swim in this medium coverage bikini, featuring a flattering pair of high-rise bottoms and adjustable-strapped top.

$33$31
Athleta Sun Shield One Piece Rashguard
Athleta Sun Shield One Piece Rashguard
Athleta
Athleta Sun Shield One Piece Rashguard

If you'll be snorkeling, paddleboarding or spending a lot of time under the sun, Athleta's one piece rashguard will give you added UPF coverage.

$119
Old Navy Ruffle-Trimmed Triangle String Bikini
Old Navy Ruffle-Trimmed Triangle String Bikini
Old Navy
Old Navy Ruffle-Trimmed Triangle String Bikini

The cute ruffled bikini top conveniently ties in the front so you can easily secure your top before you dive into the water.

$27TOP: $22
$20BOTTOMS: $16
Summersalt The Tie Backflip
Summersalt The Tie Backflip
Summersalt
Summersalt The Tie Backflip

The flirty tie straps give this one piece swimsuit from Summersalt a cute, feminine flair.

$125
Qwineer Women's Underwire High Cut Bikini Set
Qwineer Women's Underwire High Cut Bikini Set
Amazon
Qwineer Women's Underwire High Cut Bikini Set

Supportive underwire cups and flattering high-cut bottoms will have you feeling sexy and secure this season — also available in green.

$27$24
WITH COUPON
Solid & Striped The Nina Belt
Solid & Striped the Nina Belt
Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped The Nina Belt

The Nina belted swimsuit from Solid & Striped is a staple in any spring and summer wardrobe. The one-and-done piece is one you can throw on at home and know you'll feel good in it at the beach. 

$218$153
Frankies Bikinis Cleo Floral Bralette Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis Cleo Floral Bralette Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis Cleo Floral Bralette Bikini Top

The lime green floral print of this bralette-style top just screams spring break.

TOP: $95
BOTTOMS: $80
Swimsuits For All Mesh Wrap Bandeau Tankini Set
Swimsuits For All Mesh Wrap Bandeau Tankini Set
Swimsuits For All
Swimsuits For All Mesh Wrap Bandeau Tankini Set

It looks like a one-piece suit, but this Swimsuits For All set is a chic and sexy mesh panel bandeau tankini with full-coverage bottoms for the perfect fit so you can swim comfortably as well as look good out of the water. It also has detachable, adjustable straps, side bra boning, wire-free cups and Power Mesh bra frame. 

$130$65
LIVELY Ruched Plunge Bralette
LIVELY Ruched Plunge Bralette
LIVELY
LIVELY Ruched Plunge Bralette

Lively's '80s-inspired plunging tie-front silhouette is both flattering and supportive. The ruched texture and bright color is always ready for the beach. Get the bottoms to match and save when you bundle. 

$45
Tie Side High Cut Bathing Suit
Tie Side High Cut Bathing Suits Padded Monokinis
Walmart
Tie Side High Cut Bathing Suit

This monokini is priced just right for spring.

$19$16

