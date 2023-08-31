Sales & Deals

REI Is Having A Major Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 50% On Outdoor Gear, Clothing and Shoes

REI Labor Day Sale
Published: 12:56 PM PDT, August 31, 2023

Save up to 50% on outdoor gear, apparel, camping accessories and more at REI's Labor Day Sale.

Labor Day weekend is here marking the unofficial end of summer, but also the start of outdoor season for some. While we'll miss the beach days and swimming at the neighborhood pool, true outdoor enthusiasts know fall is actually the best time to get out and enjoy nature. Breathing in that crisp fresh air in the many trails, parks, and wilderness areas around us, without dripping sweat, is a major mood booster. 

REI, the one-stop shop when it comes to all things outdoor adventure, is celebrating the holiday weekend with a massive Labor Day Sale. Best-selling items across all categories are being discounted with end-of-summer deals on tents, backpacks, sleeping bags, clothing, shoes and so much more.

Shop REI's Labor Day Sale

Now through Monday, September 4, you can gear up for your next hike or camping trip at the REI Labor Day Sale. With over 9,000 top-rated products on sale, all the outdoor gear you need for autumn adventures is steeply discounted by up to 50% off. 

REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the Labor Day discounts. Whether you're in the market for a new sleeping bag or hoping to save on a puffer jacket for the cooler months ahead, REI's Labor Day deals include top brands such as The North Face, Coleman, Patagonia, Merrell, Hydro Flask and Stanley to make sure you are well-equipped to face the great outdoors no matter the season. 

From camping gear to outdoor apparel like hiking boots and running shoes, shop all the best REI Labor Day deals for any upcoming outdoor activities.

Best REI Labor Day Clothing Deals

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket - Women's

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket - Women's
REI

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket - Women's

As a sleek micro-belay parka on chilly rock routes or as an insulated layer in winter storms, the women's Patagonia Nano Puff jacket traps body heat and blocks wind using mostly recycled materials.

$229 $160

Shop Now

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie - Men's

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie - Men's
REI

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie - Men's

Warm, windproof, water-resistant — the Nano Puff Hoodie uses incredibly lightweight and highly compressible insulation technology, wrapped in a 100% recycled polyester shell and lining. 

$279 $195

Shop Now

adidas Own The Run 5" Shorts - Men's

adidas Own The Run 5" Shorts - Men's
REI

adidas Own The Run 5" Shorts - Men's

Tackle your next run in lightweight and ventilated adidas shorts. They're have moisture-absorbing AEROREADY to help keep you dry.

$35 $24

Shop Now

The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie - Men's

The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie - Men's
REI

The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie - Men's

Brave the weather and get nearly 30% off rain gear that’s designed to get you out there. 

$120 $85

Shop Now

Cotopaxi Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket - Women's

Cotopaxi Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket - Women's
REI

Cotopaxi Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket - Women's

Embrace cooler days with the Cotopaxi Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece jacket, which features 100% recycled fabric and fun color blocking.

$120 $72

Shop Now

The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie - Women's

The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie - Women's
REI

The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie - Women's

For rainy days, The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie is waterproof, windproof and breathable with a modern, relaxed silhouette.

$120 $85

Shop Now

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Vest - Women's

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Vest - Women's
REI

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Vest - Women's

Save 25% on the windproof Patagonia Nano Puff vest. This style uses warm, light and very compressible PrimaLoft Gold Eco insulation for excellent comfort.

$179 $125

Shop Now

adidas Ultraboost Light Road-Running Shoes - Men's

adidas Ultraboost Light Road-Running Shoes - Men's
REI

adidas Ultraboost Light Road-Running Shoes - Men's

Add some pep to your stride with the men's adidas Ultraboost Light road-running shoes. Great for when you want to feel fast, they offer lightweight, supportive cushioning, so you can push the pace.

$190 $95

Shop Now

Merrell Bravada 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes - Women's

Merrell Bravada 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes - Women's
REI

Merrell Bravada 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes - Women's

Don't let soggy conditions keep you inside. The women's Merrell Bravada 2 hiking shoes have mountain-grade grip outsoles for traction on wet, muddy trails so you can get outside, rain or shine.

$130 $98

Shop Now

adidas Own The Run T-Shirt - Men's

adidas Own The Run T-Shirt - Men's
REI

adidas Own The Run T-Shirt - Men's

Whether your run feels effortless or like you're fighting for every step, know that the adidas Own The Run T-shirt will keep you dry and comfortable from start to finish.

$35 $24

Shop Now

Best REI Labor Day Camping Gear Deals

The North Face Wawona 4 Tent

The North Face Wawona 4 Tent
REI

The North Face Wawona 4 Tent

Color-coded poles make setting up this top-rated, four-person North Face Wawona Tent a breeze. 

$400 $280

Shop Now

Coleman Powerhouse Dual Fuel Lantern

Coleman Powerhouse Dual Fuel Lantern
REI

Coleman Powerhouse Dual Fuel Lantern

Illuminate your campgrounds for up to 20 hours with this dual fuel lantern from Coleman. 

$110 $77

Shop Now

Stanley Pour Over Set

Stanley Pour Over Set
REI

Stanley Pour Over Set

Campers who are also coffee lovers will want this Stanley set that provides a fresh brew in just two to three minutes. 

$40 $30

Shop Now

Igloo ECOCOOL Roller Cooler - 90 qts.

Igloo ECOCOOL Roller Cooler - 90 qts.
REI

Igloo ECOCOOL Roller Cooler - 90 qts.

Built to handle long-haul drives and fishing trips, the 90-quart Igloo ECOCOOL Roller cooler provides 5 days of ice retention and all-terrain wheels that make it easy to bring anywhere.

$140 $105

Shop Now

Mountain Summit Gear Loveseat

Mountain Summit Gear Loveseat
REI

Mountain Summit Gear Loveseat

Camp, attend sporting events or lounge in your backyard in comfort with the award-winning Mountain Summit Gear Loveseat. It has a durable, oversize frame that supports up to 500 lbs.

$100 $70

Shop Now

Hydro Flask Mug (24 fl. oz.)

Hydro Flask Mug (24 fl. oz.)
REI

Hydro Flask Mug (24 fl. oz.)

The upcoming arrival of fall means drinking hot beverages on chilly mornings. Keep your coffee warm all day with the double-wall vacuum insulated Hydro Flask Mug. 

$33 $23

Shop Now

Kammok Swiftlet Hammock Stand

Kammok Swiftlet Hammock Stand
REI

Kammok Swiftlet Hammock Stand

No longer binding you to the perfect pair of trees, the Kammok Swiftlet hammock stand offers comfort and freedom to hang your hammock anywhere. It's light and portable for hanging from park to patio.

$300 $210

Shop Now

Eureka Ignite 2-Burner Camp Stove

Eureka Ignite 2-Burner Camp Stove
REI

Eureka Ignite 2-Burner Camp Stove

Have delicious, home-cooked meals even in the great outdoors with the two-burner camping stove from Eureka. Using the simmer controls you'll have precise flame adjustment for perfectly cooked dishes.

$125 $94

Shop Now

NEMO Disco 15 Sleeping Bag - Men's

NEMO Disco 15 Sleeping Bag - Men's
REI

NEMO Disco 15 Sleeping Bag - Men's

Unlike most mummy bags, the men's 3-season NEMO Disco 15 sleeping bag is designed to let you sleep on your side in plush comfort anywhere you set up camp. Side sleepers, rejoice!

$320 $175

Shop Now

Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle

Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle
REI

Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle

The Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle makes camping easier with the essentials you need to start: a 4-person tent, 2 sleeping pads and two 35° rectangular sleeping bags.

$300 $225

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

Tags: