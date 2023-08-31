Labor Day weekend is here marking the unofficial end of summer, but also the start of outdoor season for some. While we'll miss the beach days and swimming at the neighborhood pool, true outdoor enthusiasts know fall is actually the best time to get out and enjoy nature. Breathing in that crisp fresh air in the many trails, parks, and wilderness areas around us, without dripping sweat, is a major mood booster.

REI, the one-stop shop when it comes to all things outdoor adventure, is celebrating the holiday weekend with a massive Labor Day Sale. Best-selling items across all categories are being discounted with end-of-summer deals on tents, backpacks, sleeping bags, clothing, shoes and so much more.

Now through Monday, September 4, you can gear up for your next hike or camping trip at the REI Labor Day Sale. With over 9,000 top-rated products on sale, all the outdoor gear you need for autumn adventures is steeply discounted by up to 50% off.

REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the Labor Day discounts. Whether you're in the market for a new sleeping bag or hoping to save on a puffer jacket for the cooler months ahead, REI's Labor Day deals include top brands such as The North Face, Coleman, Patagonia, Merrell, Hydro Flask and Stanley to make sure you are well-equipped to face the great outdoors no matter the season.

From camping gear to outdoor apparel like hiking boots and running shoes, shop all the best REI Labor Day deals for any upcoming outdoor activities.

Best REI Labor Day Clothing Deals

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket - Women's REI Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket - Women's As a sleek micro-belay parka on chilly rock routes or as an insulated layer in winter storms, the women's Patagonia Nano Puff jacket traps body heat and blocks wind using mostly recycled materials. $229 $160 Shop Now

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie - Men's REI Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie - Men's Warm, windproof, water-resistant — the Nano Puff Hoodie uses incredibly lightweight and highly compressible insulation technology, wrapped in a 100% recycled polyester shell and lining. $279 $195 Shop Now

adidas Own The Run 5" Shorts - Men's REI adidas Own The Run 5" Shorts - Men's Tackle your next run in lightweight and ventilated adidas shorts. They're have moisture-absorbing AEROREADY to help keep you dry. $35 $24 Shop Now

The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie - Men's REI The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie - Men's Brave the weather and get nearly 30% off rain gear that’s designed to get you out there. $120 $85 Shop Now

Cotopaxi Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket - Women's REI Cotopaxi Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece Jacket - Women's Embrace cooler days with the Cotopaxi Abrazo Half-Zip Fleece jacket, which features 100% recycled fabric and fun color blocking. $120 $72 Shop Now

The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie - Women's REI The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie - Women's For rainy days, The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie is waterproof, windproof and breathable with a modern, relaxed silhouette. $120 $85 Shop Now

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Vest - Women's REI Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Vest - Women's Save 25% on the windproof Patagonia Nano Puff vest. This style uses warm, light and very compressible PrimaLoft Gold Eco insulation for excellent comfort. $179 $125 Shop Now

adidas Ultraboost Light Road-Running Shoes - Men's REI adidas Ultraboost Light Road-Running Shoes - Men's Add some pep to your stride with the men's adidas Ultraboost Light road-running shoes. Great for when you want to feel fast, they offer lightweight, supportive cushioning, so you can push the pace. $190 $95 Shop Now

Merrell Bravada 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes - Women's REI Merrell Bravada 2 Waterproof Hiking Shoes - Women's Don't let soggy conditions keep you inside. The women's Merrell Bravada 2 hiking shoes have mountain-grade grip outsoles for traction on wet, muddy trails so you can get outside, rain or shine. $130 $98 Shop Now

adidas Own The Run T-Shirt - Men's REI adidas Own The Run T-Shirt - Men's Whether your run feels effortless or like you're fighting for every step, know that the adidas Own The Run T-shirt will keep you dry and comfortable from start to finish. $35 $24 Shop Now

Best REI Labor Day Camping Gear Deals

The North Face Wawona 4 Tent REI The North Face Wawona 4 Tent Color-coded poles make setting up this top-rated, four-person North Face Wawona Tent a breeze. $400 $280 Shop Now

Coleman Powerhouse Dual Fuel Lantern REI Coleman Powerhouse Dual Fuel Lantern Illuminate your campgrounds for up to 20 hours with this dual fuel lantern from Coleman. $110 $77 Shop Now

Stanley Pour Over Set REI Stanley Pour Over Set Campers who are also coffee lovers will want this Stanley set that provides a fresh brew in just two to three minutes. $40 $30 Shop Now

Igloo ECOCOOL Roller Cooler - 90 qts. REI Igloo ECOCOOL Roller Cooler - 90 qts. Built to handle long-haul drives and fishing trips, the 90-quart Igloo ECOCOOL Roller cooler provides 5 days of ice retention and all-terrain wheels that make it easy to bring anywhere. $140 $105 Shop Now

Mountain Summit Gear Loveseat REI Mountain Summit Gear Loveseat Camp, attend sporting events or lounge in your backyard in comfort with the award-winning Mountain Summit Gear Loveseat. It has a durable, oversize frame that supports up to 500 lbs. $100 $70 Shop Now

Hydro Flask Mug (24 fl. oz.) REI Hydro Flask Mug (24 fl. oz.) The upcoming arrival of fall means drinking hot beverages on chilly mornings. Keep your coffee warm all day with the double-wall vacuum insulated Hydro Flask Mug. $33 $23 Shop Now

Kammok Swiftlet Hammock Stand REI Kammok Swiftlet Hammock Stand No longer binding you to the perfect pair of trees, the Kammok Swiftlet hammock stand offers comfort and freedom to hang your hammock anywhere. It's light and portable for hanging from park to patio. $300 $210 Shop Now

Eureka Ignite 2-Burner Camp Stove REI Eureka Ignite 2-Burner Camp Stove Have delicious, home-cooked meals even in the great outdoors with the two-burner camping stove from Eureka. Using the simmer controls you'll have precise flame adjustment for perfectly cooked dishes. $125 $94 Shop Now

NEMO Disco 15 Sleeping Bag - Men's REI NEMO Disco 15 Sleeping Bag - Men's Unlike most mummy bags, the men's 3-season NEMO Disco 15 sleeping bag is designed to let you sleep on your side in plush comfort anywhere you set up camp. Side sleepers, rejoice! $320 $175 Shop Now

Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle REI Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle The Kelty Discovery Basecamp Bundle makes camping easier with the essentials you need to start: a 4-person tent, 2 sleeping pads and two 35° rectangular sleeping bags. $300 $225 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

