The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Coleman Camping Gear: Save Up to 48% On Tents, Coolers and More
Now that summer is here, you might be thinking about getting away from all the noise and spending quiet, peaceful nights under the stars. Before you go camping, you'll want to cross everything off your packing list. With Amazon Prime Day kicking off soon on July 11 and running through July 12, there are tons of early deals to save on everything you need for your upcoming summer adventures.
Right now, the best early Prime Day camping gear deals include big savings on Coleman outdoor equipment. From tents and sleeping bags to lanterns and coolers, you can save up to 48% on numerous camping essentials.
Coleman is known among people who love to hike or camp outdoors for its high-quality and easy to use products. If you frequently go on outdoor trips, Coleman has got you covered. The tents have many features that make them both comfortable and convenient, including spacious interiors, extended door awnings, and weatherproof systems. We even found an air mattress camping cot combo on sale for all-night comfort.
Ahead of Prime Day 2023, upgrade your outdoor gear and check out the best deals on Coleman camping equipment that are not to be missed.
Featuring Dark Room Technology, this Coleman tent blocks 90% of sunlight so you can sleep in past sunrise. The included rainfly offers extra weather protection and E-Port makes it easy to bring electrical power inside.
The roomy interior fits up to 10 people while the double-thick fabric stands up to the elements season after season. When it's time to head home, the tent easily fits into the included carry bag, which also expands with a rip-strip for extra storage space.
This 16 ft. x 7 ft. tent fits eight people or three queen airbeds. An extended door awning creates a dry space to store gear and enter the tent. Setup is simple with snag-free, continuous pole sleeves and the patented pin-and-ring system.
The Coleman 316 Series 100-Quart Wheeled Cooler has all the features you'll need for the outdoors. The fully insulated lid and body keeps ice for up to 5 days so you can enjoy cold drinks at the campsite after hiking the trails or cooking hearty meals.
Icy beverages and fresh food fuel the best times outdoors, and the 316 Series Cooler is the right choice for the job. The leak-proof cooler keeps ice up to 5 days in temperatures as high as 90°F.
Light the night with the Coleman Twin LED Lantern. At up to 390 lumens, this lantern lets you see far and wide, while 4 lifetime LED bulbs provide effective, efficient, and energy-saving light.
Stay warm in temperatures as low as 20°F with Coleman's lightweight camping sleeping bag. The durable construction keeps insulation from shifting, plus it's also machine washable.
The portable twin air mattress and cot features a ComfortStrong coil system for support and comfort and an AirTight system with a Double Lock valve to prevent the mattress from leaking.
When you’re looking for a compact stove to take on the trail, pack the Coleman Bottle Top Propane Stove. The cooking surface fits an 8-in. pan above a fully adjustable burner that delivers up to 10,000 BTUs of cooking power.
Get 25% off a convertible folding cot ideal for camping or relaxing outdoors. This Coleman model seamlessly adjusts with 4 back positions and 2 foot positions.
