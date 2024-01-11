Sales & Deals

Doc Martens Boots Are Up to 40% Off Right Now with Amazon's Winter Deals

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 3:16 PM PST, January 11, 2024

From iconic combat boots to stylish Chelsea boots, shop the best deals on men's and women's Doc Martens.

As chilly temperatures set in, now is the perfect time to revitalize your winter wardrobe with a fresh pair of stylish and comfortable boots. To help you gear up for the rest of the season, Amazon has unveiled a plethora of deals on winter boots, including huge discounts on the ever-popular Doc Martens.

Right now, you can save up to 40% on select Dr. Martens boots in both men’s and women’s styles. From sky-high platform Chelsea boots to the brand's original combat boots, the most iconic Doc Martens are majorly discounted to help you stay cozy all winter long.

Doc Martens are extremely versatile and have become one of the best fashion essentials for any season. The shoes can easily be dressed up for work or paired with practically everything in your closet for a going out look. It's no wonder they've been spotted on celebrities from Ryan Gosling to Bella Hadid and Olivia Rodrigo

Ahead, shop the best Amazon deals on Dr. Martens boots for women and men before they sell out.

Best Amazon Deals on Women's Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot

Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot
Amazon

Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot

These timeless leather combat boots are destined to become a staple in your winter wardrobe.

$170 $118

Shop Now

Dr. Martens Women's Spence Chelsea Boot

Dr. Martens Women's Spence Chelsea Boot
Amazon

Dr. Martens Women's Spence Chelsea Boot

Save on Dr. Martens' new season boot stacked high with a grooved outsole and towering flared heel — built to make you feel on top of the world.

$190 $127

Shop Now

Dr. Martens Women's Molly Combat Boot

Dr. Martens Women's Molly Combat Boot
Amazon

Dr. Martens Women's Molly Combat Boot

The minimalist Molly Combat Boot packs all of Dr. Martens core DNA: yellow welt stitching, grooved edges and an AirWair heel loop.

$210 $142

Shop Now

Dr. Martens Women's Leonore Chelsea Boot

Dr. Martens Women's Leonore Chelsea Boot
Amazon

Dr. Martens Women's Leonore Chelsea Boot

Dr. Martens Lenore Chelsea Boots, featuring cozy fax fur lining, are an essential for chilly winter days.

$180 $108

Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Men's Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Unisex 2976 Chelsea Boot

Dr. Martens Unisex 2976 Chelsea Boot
Amazon

Dr. Martens Unisex 2976 Chelsea Boot

The 2976 Chelsea boot is a slick, uncompromisingly fashion-forward look for all genders — and with a sure fit and an easy-on, easy-off elasticized gusset, it's a versatile boot that works with everything.

$130 $110

Shop Now

Dr. Martens Men's 1460 Pascal 8 Eye Boot Fashion

Dr. Martens Men's 1460 Pascal 8 Eye Boot Fashion
Amazon

Dr. Martens Men's 1460 Pascal 8 Eye Boot Fashion

With Dr. Martens' original and most recognizable sole, the 1460 is well known for its comfort and stability.

$170 $130

Shop Now

Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Lace Fashion Boot

Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Lace Fashion Boot
Amazon

Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Lace Fashion Boot

Crafted from durable leather, these stylish boots offer comfort with each step and are well-suited for various weather conditions.

$130 $87

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

