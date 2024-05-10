Shop
Stuart Weitzman Is Having a Spring Sale On Sandals, Flats, Heels and More Shoe Styles

Stuart Weitzman shoes
Stuart Weitzman
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 2:09 PM PDT, May 10, 2024

Celeb-loved Stuart Weitzman shoes are now on sale for 25% off.

The upcoming arrival of summer calls for a new pair of sandals, ballet flats, block slides or loafers. Whether there are numerous weddings on your calendar or you simply want to level up your footwear game this season, Stuart Weitzman is here with deals the brand's iconic shoes, plus even sale prices on shoes from its new Sofia Richie Grainge collab.

Now through July 4, Stuart Weitzman is offering 25% off of select full-price styles, including new arrivals. Just enter the code NEWSHOES25 at checkout to save on your favorite new pair of shoes.

Shop the Stuart Weitzman Sale

The Stuart Weitzman sale is brimming with coveted designer shoes in a variety of styles. Whether you're looking for the perfect pump to polish up your work outfits or a statement-making pair of sandals to wear for date night, there are more than 150 designs you'll want to add to your shoe collection — sans the high price point that typically comes with the luxury line.

Spotted on the feet of celebs like Selena GomezGigi HadidOlivia Wilde and Beyoncé on her Renaissance Tour, Stuart Weitzman shoes are famously sleek and on-trend. Take advantage of all the deals on Stuart Weitzman shoes this season and check out our favorite picks from the sale below.

Sofia 45 Slide

Sofia 45 Slide
Stuart Weitzman

Sofia 45 Slide

These perfect summer slides are part of Sofia Richie Grainge's collection for Stuart Weitzman. 

$525

with code newshoes25

Shop Now

Sofia 50 Slingback

Sofia 50 Slingback
Stuart Weitzman

Sofia 50 Slingback

Any bride-to-be needs these stunning slingbacks from Richie Grainge's collab.

$495 $371

with code NEWSHOES25

Shop Now

Ryder 95 Platform Sandal

Ryder 95 Platform Sandal
Stuart Weitzman

Ryder 95 Platform Sandal

This glamorous heel is crafted with lacquered Nappa leather and wood.

$495 $371

with code NEWSHOES25

Shop Now

Stuart 100 Pump

Stuart 100 Pump
Stuart Weitzman

Stuart 100 Pump

Save 25% on the ultimate polished pump that's at once timely and timeless. It's constructed with razor-sharp details.

$475 $356

with code NEWSHOES25

Shop Now

Cayman 85 Block Slide

Cayman 85 Block Slide
Stuart Weitzman

Cayman 85 Block Slide

This top-rated block slide can be dressed up or down.

$425 $319

with code NEWSHOES25

Shop Now

Nearlynude

Nearlynude
Stuart Weitzman

Nearlynude

Here's a classic block-heel sandal that gives you the right amount of lift without sacrificing comfort.

$495 $372

with code NEWSHOES25

Shop Now

Goldie Ballet Flat

Goldie Ballet Flat
Stuart Weitzman

Goldie Ballet Flat

Channel effortless elegance in these ballet flats featuring a pearl-adorned elastic vamp strap.

$450 $338

with code NEWSHOES25

Shop Now

Mirela II Espadrille Wedge

Mirela II Espadrille Wedge
Stuart Weitzman

Mirela II Espadrille Wedge

Nothing screams comfort more than a wedge.

$350 $263

with code NEWSHOES25

Shop Now

Parker Lift Loafer

Parker Lift Loafer
Stuart Weitzman

Parker Lift Loafer

Wear these loafers to master the enduring lug sole trend and exude effortless polish with every step.​

$450 $338

with code NEWSHOES25

Shop Now

Cayman 35 Block Slide

Cayman 35 Block Slide
Stuart Weitzman

Cayman 35 Block Slide

Elegantly understated details define this look. This sleek sandal features a modern square toe, plus its block heel offers a lift that's easy to wear as you embark on your next sunny adventure.​

$395 $296

with code NEWSHOES25

Shop Now

5050 SoHo Bootie

5050 SoHo Bootie
Stuart Weitzman

5050 SoHo Bootie

This block-heeled bootie adds a bit of edge to any look. Plus, its back is stretchy for a more comfortable fit.

$595 $446

with code NEWSHOES25

Shop Now

