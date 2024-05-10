The upcoming arrival of summer calls for a new pair of sandals, ballet flats, block slides or loafers. Whether there are numerous weddings on your calendar or you simply want to level up your footwear game this season, Stuart Weitzman is here with deals the brand's iconic shoes, plus even sale prices on shoes from its new Sofia Richie Grainge collab.

Now through July 4, Stuart Weitzman is offering 25% off of select full-price styles, including new arrivals. Just enter the code NEWSHOES25 at checkout to save on your favorite new pair of shoes.

Shop the Stuart Weitzman Sale

The Stuart Weitzman sale is brimming with coveted designer shoes in a variety of styles. Whether you're looking for the perfect pump to polish up your work outfits or a statement-making pair of sandals to wear for date night, there are more than 150 designs you'll want to add to your shoe collection — sans the high price point that typically comes with the luxury line.

Spotted on the feet of celebs like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Olivia Wilde and Beyoncé on her Renaissance Tour, Stuart Weitzman shoes are famously sleek and on-trend. Take advantage of all the deals on Stuart Weitzman shoes this season and check out our favorite picks from the sale below.

Sofia 45 Slide Stuart Weitzman Sofia 45 Slide These perfect summer slides are part of Sofia Richie Grainge's collection for Stuart Weitzman. $525 with code newshoes25 Shop Now

Stuart 100 Pump Stuart Weitzman Stuart 100 Pump Save 25% on the ultimate polished pump that's at once timely and timeless. It's constructed with razor-sharp details. $475 $356 with code NEWSHOES25 Shop Now

Nearlynude Stuart Weitzman Nearlynude Here's a classic block-heel sandal that gives you the right amount of lift without sacrificing comfort. $495 $372 with code NEWSHOES25 Shop Now

Parker Lift Loafer Stuart Weitzman Parker Lift Loafer Wear these loafers to master the enduring lug sole trend and exude effortless polish with every step.​ $450 $338 with code NEWSHOES25 Shop Now

Cayman 35 Block Slide Stuart Weitzman Cayman 35 Block Slide Elegantly understated details define this look. This sleek sandal features a modern square toe, plus its block heel offers a lift that's easy to wear as you embark on your next sunny adventure.​ $395 $296 with code NEWSHOES25 Shop Now

5050 SoHo Bootie Stuart Weitzman 5050 SoHo Bootie This block-heeled bootie adds a bit of edge to any look. Plus, its back is stretchy for a more comfortable fit. $595 $446 with code NEWSHOES25 Shop Now

