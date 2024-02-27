Ballet flats, Mary Janes or simple flat shoes for women are a spring wardrobe staple that never goes out of style.

Many of us are looking to step up our shoe game — from strappy sandals to the white sneakers to wedges with nature-inspired materials, but one of our favorites has to be the iconic ballerina flat. Sofia Richie, Dakota Johnson and Kourtney Kardashian are just a few celebrities breaking out the flats for spring, and — because we've seen flats trending —we've rounded up the best shoe styles to add to your everyday looks.

Ballet flats are totally chic and girly, but unlike other feminine options, you don't have to worry about your feet aching by the end of the day because of an uncomfortable high heel. Along with more comfort, ballet flats are a timeless wardrobe staple. Brigitte Bardot sported them in the 1950s, Kate Moss wore them throughout the height of her career, and today we've noticed stars like Jennifer Lopez and Katie Holmes sporting the style. For spring, ballerina flats come in vibrant and fun colors that will add a pop of color to your wardrobe.

If you want to get in on this everlasting style or need to upgrade your old Mary Jane flats, we've got you covered. Below, we've rounded up the best flats you'll want to wear this spring and beyond.

Birdies The Vesper Birdies Birdies The Vesper Birdies is known for ultra-comfortable, high-quality flats. Right now, the brand is hosting a surprise sale offering customers 30% off their flats, like this adorable mint green pair, when shoppers use code SURPRISE30 at checkout. $130 $91 with code SUPRISE30 Shop Now

Tory Burch Patos Flat Tory Burch Tory Burch Patos Flat Tory Burch has a wide range of flats, many featuring their signature logo. We love the look of these Patos Flats that channel 1960s glamour and feature a metallic coin. $328 Shop Now

Journee Collection Hannae Flat DSW Journee Collection Hannae Flat Want something with a bit of pizzazz? The Journee Collection Hannae Flat has a bold pearl detail and seven different colors to choose from. $85 $60 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: