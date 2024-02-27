Style

The Best Flats for Spring: Shop Shoe Styles From Cole Haan, Tory Burch, Birdies, Rothy's and More

The Best Flats for Spring 2024
Birdies
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 2:16 PM PST, February 27, 2024

Flats are one of the best shoe options for spring and, bonus: They're comfy too.

Ballet flats, Mary Janes or simple flat shoes for women are a spring wardrobe staple that never goes out of style.

Many of us are looking to step up our shoe game — from strappy sandals to the white sneakers to wedges with nature-inspired materials, but one of our favorites has to be the iconic ballerina flat. Sofia Richie, Dakota Johnson and Kourtney Kardashian are just a few celebrities breaking out the flats for spring, and — because we've seen flats trending —we've rounded up the best shoe styles to add to your everyday looks.

Ballet flats are totally chic and girly, but unlike other feminine options, you don't have to worry about your feet aching by the end of the day because of an uncomfortable high heel. Along with more comfort, ballet flats are a timeless wardrobe staple. Brigitte Bardot sported them in the 1950s, Kate Moss wore them throughout the height of her career, and today we've noticed stars like Jennifer Lopez and Katie Holmes sporting the style. For spring, ballerina flats come in vibrant and fun colors that will add a pop of color to your wardrobe. 

If you want to get in on this everlasting style or need to upgrade your old Mary Jane flats, we've got you covered. Below, we've rounded up the best flats you'll want to wear this spring and beyond.

Birdies The Vesper

Birdies The Vesper
Birdies

Birdies The Vesper

Birdies is known for ultra-comfortable, high-quality flats. Right now, the brand is hosting a surprise sale offering customers 30% off their flats, like this adorable mint green pair, when shoppers use code SURPRISE30 at checkout.

$130 $91

with code SUPRISE30

Shop Now

Rothy's The Point II

Rothy's The Point II
Rothy's

Rothy's The Point II

Rothy's beloved Point shoe has been upgraded for a more spacious fit and better feel. Offered in 22 patterns and colors, you're sure to find an option you love.

Vince Camuto Corrine Ballet Flat

Vince Camuto Corrine Ballet Flat
Nordstrom

Vince Camuto Corrine Ballet Flat

Step into these square-toe ballet flats, crafted from supple leather and detailed with a dainty bow, for a cute and refined look.

Katy Perry The Evie Daisy Flat

Katy Perry The Evie Daisy Flat
Nordstrom

Katy Perry The Evie Daisy Flat

These fashion-forward flats featuring a daisy are from Katy Perry's shoe line.

Dr. Scholl's Jetset Loafer

Dr. Scholl's Jetset Loafer
DSW

Dr. Scholl's Jetset Loafer

Along with the comfort you'd expect from Dr. Scholl's, these flats are designed with anti-microbial, anti-odor Susterra foam to keep your shoes smelling fresh.

$80 $60

Shop Now

Tory Burch Patos Flat

Tory Burch Patos Flat
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Patos Flat

Tory Burch has a wide range of flats, many featuring their signature logo. We love the look of these Patos Flats that channel 1960s glamour and feature a metallic coin.

Cole Haan Bellport Skimmer Flat

Cole Haan Bellport Skimmer Flat
Nordstrom

Cole Haan Bellport Skimmer Flat

Just like a bright red nail, vivid red shoes are always in style.

Birdies The Starling

Birdies The Starling
Birdies

Birdies The Starling

Birdies has released a breezy line of woven flats for spring.

$150 $105

With code SURPRISE30

Shop Now

Rothy's The Braid Driver

Rothy's The Braid Driver
Rothy's

Rothy's The Braid Driver

This braided loafer from Rothy's comes in five color combinations to complement your outfit of choice.

Journee Collection Hannae Flat

Journee Collection Hannae Flat
DSW

Journee Collection Hannae Flat

Want something with a bit of pizzazz? The Journee Collection Hannae Flat has a bold pearl detail and seven different colors to choose from.

$85 $60

Shop Now

Badgley Mischka Women's Ileana Ballet Flat

Badgley Mischka Women's Ileana Ballet Flat
Amazon

Badgley Mischka Women's Ileana Ballet Flat

Here's an ultra-chic flat option from designer brand Badgley Mischka, currently discounted by 65%.

$235 $82

Shop Now

Dream Pairs Women's Comfortable Ankle Straps Flats

Dream Pairs Women's Comfortable Ankle Straps Flats
Amazon

Dream Pairs Women's Comfortable Ankle Straps Flats

Make a statement in these highly rated bold blue flats or opt for one of their neutral black or beige pairs.

$37 $28

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Cleo - Sherlock - Engineered Knit Loafer Skimmer

Skechers Women's Cleo - Sherlock - Engineered Knit Loafer Skimmer
Amazon

Skechers Women's Cleo - Sherlock - Engineered Knit Loafer Skimmer

Reviewers rave about the comfort of these Skechers flats made with air-cooled memory foam.

$50 $42

Shop Now

Linea Paolo Narcisus Pointed Toe Flat

Linea Paolo Narcisus Pointed Toe Flat
Nordstrom

Linea Paolo Narcisus Pointed Toe Flat

Blooming flowers, like the ones on these stunning flats, are what spring is all about.

