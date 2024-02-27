Flats are one of the best shoe options for spring and, bonus: They're comfy too.
Ballet flats, Mary Janes or simple flat shoes for women are a spring wardrobe staple that never goes out of style.
Many of us are looking to step up our shoe game — from strappy sandals to the white sneakers to wedges with nature-inspired materials, but one of our favorites has to be the iconic ballerina flat. Sofia Richie, Dakota Johnson and Kourtney Kardashian are just a few celebrities breaking out the flats for spring, and — because we've seen flats trending —we've rounded up the best shoe styles to add to your everyday looks.
Ballet flats are totally chic and girly, but unlike other feminine options, you don't have to worry about your feet aching by the end of the day because of an uncomfortable high heel. Along with more comfort, ballet flats are a timeless wardrobe staple. Brigitte Bardot sported them in the 1950s, Kate Moss wore them throughout the height of her career, and today we've noticed stars like Jennifer Lopez and Katie Holmes sporting the style. For spring, ballerina flats come in vibrant and fun colors that will add a pop of color to your wardrobe.
If you want to get in on this everlasting style or need to upgrade your old Mary Jane flats, we've got you covered. Below, we've rounded up the best flats you'll want to wear this spring and beyond.
Birdies The Vesper
Birdies is known for ultra-comfortable, high-quality flats. Right now, the brand is hosting a surprise sale offering customers 30% off their flats, like this adorable mint green pair, when shoppers use code SURPRISE30 at checkout.
Rothy's The Point II
Rothy's beloved Point shoe has been upgraded for a more spacious fit and better feel. Offered in 22 patterns and colors, you're sure to find an option you love.
Vince Camuto Corrine Ballet Flat
Step into these square-toe ballet flats, crafted from supple leather and detailed with a dainty bow, for a cute and refined look.
Katy Perry The Evie Daisy Flat
These fashion-forward flats featuring a daisy are from Katy Perry's shoe line.
Dr. Scholl's Jetset Loafer
Along with the comfort you'd expect from Dr. Scholl's, these flats are designed with anti-microbial, anti-odor Susterra foam to keep your shoes smelling fresh.
Tory Burch Patos Flat
Tory Burch has a wide range of flats, many featuring their signature logo. We love the look of these Patos Flats that channel 1960s glamour and feature a metallic coin.
Cole Haan Bellport Skimmer Flat
Just like a bright red nail, vivid red shoes are always in style.
Birdies The Starling
Birdies has released a breezy line of woven flats for spring.
Rothy's The Braid Driver
This braided loafer from Rothy's comes in five color combinations to complement your outfit of choice.
Journee Collection Hannae Flat
Want something with a bit of pizzazz? The Journee Collection Hannae Flat has a bold pearl detail and seven different colors to choose from.
Badgley Mischka Women's Ileana Ballet Flat
Here's an ultra-chic flat option from designer brand Badgley Mischka, currently discounted by 65%.
Dream Pairs Women's Comfortable Ankle Straps Flats
Make a statement in these highly rated bold blue flats or opt for one of their neutral black or beige pairs.
Skechers Women's Cleo - Sherlock - Engineered Knit Loafer Skimmer
Reviewers rave about the comfort of these Skechers flats made with air-cooled memory foam.
Linea Paolo Narcisus Pointed Toe Flat
Blooming flowers, like the ones on these stunning flats, are what spring is all about.
