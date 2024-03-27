Sales & Deals

Carbon38 Just Launched a Rare Sale on Sale — Score an Extra 40% Off Stylish Activewear for Spring

Carbon38
Carbon38
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 4:26 PM PDT, March 27, 2024

Carbon38 is hosting a huge sale on sale until March 31. Shop double discounts on stylish activewear.

With the arrival of spring, it's only natural to be thinking about a wardrobe refresh, including your workout essentials. Starting today, performance activewear brand Carbon38 is making it easier to combine fashion and function for activewear that will have a permanent spot in your fitness collection. 

Now through Sunday, March 31, Carbon38 is taking an extra 40% off its entire sale section. Just use the code EXTRA40 to unlock double discounts on leggings, sports bras, running shoes, swimsuits and more to stay stylish and active this spring.

Shop the Carbon38 Sale

Carbon38 is the perfect shopping destination for workout clothes you'll actually want to wear outside the gym. Not only does Carbon38 have its own in-house line, but this epic sale is slashing prices of styles from Beyond Yoga, Adidas by Stella McCartney, Nike and many more. Included in the luxury activewear deals are pieces from Carbon38's collaboration with EleVen by Venus Williams — the brand's first tennis capsule and designer collection with an elite athlete. 

To make shopping the massive sale easier, we're breaking down what's worth adding to your cart. Ahead, shop the best activewear deals from the Carbon38 sale.

Carbon38 Ribbed Biker Short

Carbon38 Ribbed Biker Short
Carbon38

Carbon38 Ribbed Biker Short

Spring means it's time to swap out your full-length leggings for something with a little more breathability. These biker shorts you beat the heat with a soft and smooth fabrication that keeps you sculpted and stable.

$78 $40

Shop Now

Carbon38 Pleated Tennis Skirt

Carbon38 Pleated Tennis Skirt
Carbon38

Carbon38 Pleated Tennis Skirt

This skirt features thin pleats, built in shorts, and a flattering drop waist.

$128 $65

With code EXTRA40

Shop Now

Carbon38 Cut Out Scoop Bra in Diamond Compression

Carbon38 Cut Out Scoop Bra in Diamond Compression
Carbon38

Carbon38 Cut Out Scoop Bra in Diamond Compression

Featuring a flattering scoop neckline and a cut out on the back, this bra is perfect for any workout.

$88 $45

With code EXTRA40

Shop Now

Carbon38 One Piece Swimsuit

Carbon38 One Piece Swimsuit
Carbon38

Carbon38 One Piece Swimsuit

Perfect for all-day wear, this exclusive swimsuit from Carbon38 is made of a compressive and textured fabric that provides ample support ensuring a flattering fit.

$168 $86

With code EXTRA40

Shop Now

EleVen Candy Dreams Tennis Skirt

EleVen Candy Dreams Tennis Skirt
Carbon38

EleVen Candy Dreams Tennis Skirt

From the trendy activewear line by Venus Williams, this playful tennis skirt features built-in shorts, perfect for holding tennis balls or even your phone.

$128 $65

With code EXTRA40

Shop Now

