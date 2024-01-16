Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Women's Sneakers: Shop Adidas, New Balance, Brooks, Reebok and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Sneaker
Getty
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 3:34 PM PST, January 16, 2024

Hit the ground running this season with the best Amazon deals on women's sneakers for winter.

If staying active this winter tops your list of 2024 goals, now is the perfect time to refresh your footwear collection. To help you kickstart your journey, Amazon is rolling out major deals on best-selling sneakers from top brands such as New Balance, Adidas, Reebok, Skechers and more. 

Whether your beat-up running sneakers could use a serious upgrade or you're on the hunt for a trendy pair of kicks to add to your winter wardrobe, there's something for everyone on sale. Amazon's deals feature a myriad of styles that will keep you looking stylish all season long and ensure you're well-equipped for any type of activity this winter.

If you're a serious runner, a supportive and shock-absorbing pair of Asics or Saucony sneakers are your best bet. For a TikTok-approved option, the internet is obsessed with the chunky, vintage-inspired silhouette of New Balance kicks. And if you're after a goes-with-everything pair of white sneakers, you can never go wrong with some classic Adidas.

Below, shop all of the best Amazon deals on women's sneakers.

Adidas Originals Women's Nizza Platform Sneaker

Adidas Originals Women's Nizza Platform Sneaker
Amazon

Adidas Originals Women's Nizza Platform Sneaker

All-white sneakers will go with virtually everything.

$75 $56

Shop Now

New Balance Women's 237 V1 Classic Sneaker

New Balance Women's 237 V1 Classic Sneaker
Amazon

New Balance Women's 237 V1 Classic Sneaker

This classic New Balance style will never go out of style. The lightweight sneaker comes in 36 different colors to choose from. 

$100 $70

Shop Now

Saucony Women's Cohesion 14 Road Running Shoe

Saucony Women's Cohesion 14 Road Running Shoe
Amazon

Saucony Women's Cohesion 14 Road Running Shoe

Featuring a breathable upper, cushioning technology and a durable rubber outsole, the Saucony Cohesion 14 is a go-to neutral running shoe.

$75 $50

Shop Now

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Not only are these Adidas sneakers cute enough to wear in and out of the gym, but Cloudfoam technology makes them incredibly comfortable.

$75 $61

Shop Now

New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer

New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer
Amazon

New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer

These chunky New Balance sneakers are the perfect complement to your favorite athleisure pieces.

$75 $65

Shop Now

ASICS Women's Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes

ASICS Women's Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes
Amazon

ASICS Women's Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes

Reviewers praise Asics sneakers for their superior shock absorption and comfort.

$75 $55

Shop Now

Saucony Women's Guide 16 Sneaker

Saucony Women's Guide 16 Sneaker
Amazon

Saucony Women's Guide 16 Sneaker

Saucony's Guide 16 Sneakers feature a PWRRUN foam midsole that gently cradles and supports your foot with each step you take.

$140 $59

Shop Now

Reebok Women's Club MEMT Sneaker

Reebok Women's Club MEMT Sneaker
Amazon

Reebok Women's Club MEMT Sneaker

These retro-style athletic sneakers are made with durable leather, so they can hold up to any activity you might spring their way.

$65 $55

Shop Now

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Amazon

Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love

Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing!

$42 $26

Shop Now

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22
Amazon

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 running shoes feature the GuideRails support system to help protect your knees by reducing excess movement. They also have an updated mesh upper with 3D print for structure and support. 

$110 $90

Shop Now

Sam Edelman Women's Wess Sneaker

Sam Edelman Women's Wess Sneaker
Amazon

Sam Edelman Women's Wess Sneaker

The Sam Edelman Women's Wess Sneaker boasts a sleek silhouette, making it a versatile everyday option.

$100 $61

Shop Now

New Balance Women's Nergize V3 Cross Trainer

New Balance Women's Nergize V3 Cross Trainer
Amazon

New Balance Women's Nergize V3 Cross Trainer

These New Balance cross trainers provide cushion support for foot comfort while walking or jogging.

$65 $48

Shop Now

ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 8 Running Shoe

ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 8 Running Shoe
Amazon

ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 8 Running Shoe

Need a new pair of running shoes? Opt for the reliable ASICS Gel-Contend 8. 

$70 $55

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 50% on Nike Gear During the New Year Kickoff Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Nike Gear During the New Year Kickoff Sale

Skechers Running and Walking Sneakers Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

Skechers Running and Walking Sneakers Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

The Best Adidas Ultraboost Deals to Get You Out the Door in 2024

Sales & Deals

The Best Adidas Ultraboost Deals to Get You Out the Door in 2024

Shop the Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Winter Long

Best Lists

Shop the Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Winter Long

The Best Hoka Deals Available Now: Save Up to 40% on Running Shoes

Style

The Best Hoka Deals Available Now: Save Up to 40% on Running Shoes

Gear Up for Winter With the Best Deals on Adidas Activewear and Shoes

Sales & Deals

Gear Up for Winter With the Best Deals on Adidas Activewear and Shoes

The Best On Running Shoe Deals: Save 40% on Sneakers for Men and Women

Sales & Deals

The Best On Running Shoe Deals: Save 40% on Sneakers for Men and Women

The 16 Best Men's Sneaker Deals at Amazon's Winter Sale

Sales & Deals

The 16 Best Men's Sneaker Deals at Amazon's Winter Sale

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Now

Sales & Deals

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Now

Cariuma Just Dropped New Sneakers in Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year

Style

Cariuma Just Dropped New Sneakers in Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year

Tags: