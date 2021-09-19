The Chicest Jewelry Trends at the 2021 Emmys -- Get the Look

After last year's virtual ceremony, the 2021 Emmys brought back the glamorous red carpet event in-person on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Television's biggest names stepped out in stunning ensembles, and while the dresses, jumpsuits and tuxedos were major eye candy, the jewelry adorned on our favorite style stars also caught our eye.

These jewelry pieces were the perfect addition that took the red carpet looks to new levels. To help you channel the bauble trends from the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards, ET Style has gathered the best jewelry inspiration from the evening and selected a combination of similar and exact styles you can shop right now.

The best jewelry looks from the Emmys include Anya Taylor-Joy's elegant-and-sexy draped back necklace, Billy Porter's ear cuff and emerald necklace pairing that popped against his chic black outfit and so many more.

Shop the most fashionable jewelry trends from the 2021 Emmys below.

Yara Shahidi's Collar Necklace

The Grown-ish actress was darling in Dior Haute Couture. She paired the stunning green dress with a gold statement necklace and earrings from Cartier's sculptural, cactus-inspired collection.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Anya Taylor-Joy's Back Necklace

The Queen's Gambit actress also wore Dior Haute Couture. The Emmy nominee adorned the open-back of her pale yellow silk-satin gown with draped diamond necklaces by Tiffany & Co.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

GET THE LOOK:

Cynthia Erivo's Sparkly Choker

The Genius: Aretha star dazzled in a racerback mermaid gown with a multicolored feathered train by Louis Vuitton. The Emmy nominee completed the look with a sparkly choker.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Billy Porter's Ear Cuffs and Emerald Necklace

All eyes were on the Pose actor when he stepped out in a fabulous top with pleated, winged sleeves. Porter embellished the ensemble with diamond ear cuffs and an ornate emerald-and-diamond necklace by Lorraine Schwartz.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Michaela Coel's Pearl Earrings

The I May DestroyYou creator was a vision in a bright neon yellow cut-out gown by Christopher John Rogers. The multitalented actress and writer chose beautiful modern pearl earrings -- a huge trend right now -- by sustainable jewelry line AGMES.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Devery Jacobs' Statement Duster Earrings

The Reservation Dogs actress was gorgeous in a feathered-and-beaded dress by Lesley Hampton and a pair of long floral statement earrings from Indi City -- both Indigenous designers. The limited-edition rose gold-tone pair is available to shop for under $160.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

See the best dressed celebs at the 2021 Emmys in the gallery below.

