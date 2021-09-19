Emmys

The Chicest Jewelry Trends at the 2021 Emmys -- Get the Look

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
anya taylor joy 1280
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

After last year's virtual ceremony, the 2021 Emmys brought back the glamorous red carpet event in-person on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Television's biggest names stepped out in stunning ensembles, and while the dresses, jumpsuits and tuxedos were major eye candy, the jewelry adorned on our favorite style stars also caught our eye.

These jewelry pieces were the perfect addition that took the red carpet looks to new levels. To help you channel the bauble trends from the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards, ET Style has gathered the best jewelry inspiration from the evening and selected a combination of similar and exact styles you can shop right now. 

The best jewelry looks from the Emmys include Anya Taylor-Joy's elegant-and-sexy draped back necklace, Billy Porter's ear cuff and emerald necklace pairing that popped against his chic black outfit and so many more. 

Shop the most fashionable jewelry trends from the 2021 Emmys below. 

Yara Shahidi's Collar Necklace

The Grown-ish actress was darling in Dior Haute Couture. She paired the stunning green dress with a gold statement necklace and earrings from Cartier's sculptural, cactus-inspired collection. 

Yara Shahidi at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards
Rich Fury/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Kendra Scott Rylan Collar Necklace In Gold
Kendra Scott Rylan Collar Necklace In Gold
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Rylan Collar Necklace In Gold
$90 AT KENDRA SCOTT (REGULARLY $118)

Anya Taylor-Joy's Back Necklace

The Queen's Gambit actress also wore Dior Haute Couture. The Emmy nominee adorned the open-back of her pale yellow silk-satin gown with draped diamond necklaces by Tiffany & Co. 

Anya Taylor-Joy arrives on the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

GET THE LOOK:

AMYO Bridal Dakota U Drape Back Necklace
AMYO Bridal Dakota U Drape Back Necklace
AMYO Bridal
AMYO Bridal Dakota U Drape Back Necklace
$198 AT AMYO BRIDAL

Cynthia Erivo's Sparkly Choker

The Genius: Aretha star dazzled in a racerback mermaid gown with a multicolored feathered train by Louis Vuitton. The Emmy nominee completed the look with a sparkly choker. 

cynthia erivo at emmys 2021
Rich Fury/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Lulus Shine Your Way Silver Rhinestone Choker Necklace
Lulus Shine Your Way Silver Rhinestone Choker Necklace
Lulus
Lulus Shine Your Way Silver Rhinestone Choker Necklace
$38 AT LULUS

Billy Porter's Ear Cuffs and Emerald Necklace

All eyes were on the Pose actor when he stepped out in a fabulous top with pleated, winged sleeves. Porter embellished the ensemble with diamond ear cuffs and an ornate emerald-and-diamond necklace by Lorraine Schwartz. 

Billy Porter 2021 Emmys
Rich Fury/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK: 

Savvy Cie Jewels Sterling Silver CZ Halo Lab Created Emerald Statement Necklace
Savvy Cie Jewels Sterling Silver CZ Halo Lab Created Emerald Statement Necklace
Nordstrom Rack
Savvy Cie Jewels Sterling Silver CZ Halo Lab Created Emerald Statement Necklace
$125 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $395)
Sterling Forever Rose Branch Ear Cuff
Sterling Forever Rose Branch Ear Cuff
Nordstrom
Sterling Forever Rose Branch Ear Cuff
$86 AT NORDSTROM

Michaela Coel's Pearl Earrings

The I May DestroyYou creator was a vision in a bright neon yellow cut-out gown by Christopher John Rogers. The multitalented actress and writer chose beautiful modern pearl earrings -- a huge trend right now -- by sustainable jewelry line AGMES. 

michaela coel
Rich Fury/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

AGMES Gold Simone Bodmer Turner Edition Pearl Large Sandra Earrings
AGMES AGMES Gold Simone Bodmer Turner Edition Pearl Large Sandra Earrings
SSENSE
AGMES Gold Simone Bodmer Turner Edition Pearl Large Sandra Earrings
$545 AT SSENSE

Devery Jacobs' Statement Duster Earrings

The Reservation Dogs actress was gorgeous in a feathered-and-beaded dress by Lesley Hampton and a pair of long floral statement earrings from Indi City -- both Indigenous designers. The limited-edition rose gold-tone pair is available to shop for under $160. 

Devery Jacobs emmys 2021
Rich Fury/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Indi City Medicine Florals Runway Version
Indi City Medicine Florals Runway Version
Indi City
Indi City Medicine Florals Runway Version
$156 AT INDI CITY

See the best dressed celebs at the 2021 Emmys in the gallery below.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

2021 Emmy Awards: The Complete Winners List

'Ted Lasso' Wins Best Comedy Series at 2021 Emmy Awards

2021 Emmy Awards Remember the Stars We've Lost With Touching 'In Memor

'The Crown's Josh O'Connor Thanks 'Force of Nature' Emma Corrin

'PEN15' Cast Jokes About 'Pumping and Dumping' During Emmys 2021 (Excl

Olivia Colman Remembers Late Father During Lead Actress Drama Emmy Win

 