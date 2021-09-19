Mandy Moore, Anya Taylor-Joy, Billy Porter and More Best Dressed Celebs at the 2021 Emmys
Mandy Moore Talks Life as a New Mom at the 2021 Emmys (Exclusive)
Emmys 2021: Cedric the Entertainer Recruits All-Star Line-Up for…
Emmys 2021: Jason Sudeikis Opens Up About ‘Ted Lasso’s 20 Nomina…
Samira Wiley Makes Emmys 2021 a Date Night and Talks ‘The Handma…
Emmys 2021: Cecily Strong's Still Not Sure She'll Be Back for ‘S…
Emmys 2021: Emerald Fennell Shares Her Advice to ‘The Crown’s Ne…
Emma Corrin Talks ‘The Crown’ and Breaks Down Their Emmys Look (…
Gillian Anderson Talks ‘The Crown’ Before Winning a 2021 Emmy! (…
Emmys 2021: Jennifer Coolidge Talks ‘White Lotus’ and ‘Legally B…
Emmys 2021: How 'Lovecraft Country' Cast Will Honor Michael K. W…
'PEN15' Cast Jokes About 'Pumping and Dumping' During Emmys 2021…
Yara Shahidi on Balancing Harvard, ‘Black-ish’ and the Emmys! (E…
Kenan Thompson Confirms He's Returning to ‘SNL’ (Exclusive)
Mj Rodriguez on the Importance of Her Emmy Nomination (Exclusive)
Paul Bettany Says He's 'Already In' for 'WandaVision' Season 2 (…
Rosie Perez Gets Emotional Remembering Late Friend Michael K. Wi…
Ellen Pompeo Jokes She’s Been Trying To Get Away From ‘Grey’s An…
Watch Brendan Hunt Interrupt Kathryn Hahn’s Interview to Ask ‘Wa…
Tracee Ellis Ross Admits She's Already Crying Over End of 'Black…
Television's biggest stars stunned at the 2021 Emmys! Sunday night's awards show, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, celebrated and honored the best in TV from the past year. Stylish A-listers like Mandy Moore, Anya Taylor-Joy and Cynthia Erivo stepped out to attend the awards show at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and they looked absolutely fabulous doing it!
From beautiful gowns to dapper suits, the Emmys red carpet was filled with memorable fashion moments.
Moore always tops fashion lists at the Emmys, and she did not disappoint this year. All eyes were on the new mom when she turned up matching the red carpet in a Carolina Herrera gown.
Porter, nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, brought his style A-game, looking sensational in an all-black ensemble by Ashi. The look included wide-leg trousers with a long-sleeve top that included dramatic winged sleeves. He was fully blinged-out with stunning Lorraine Schwartz accessories, which included diamond cuffs, rings, ear cuffs and a diamond-and-emerald statement necklace.
And Taylor-Joy wowed in her Emmys debut, stepping out in an elegant Christian Dior Haute Couture look. The Queen's Gambit star wore a pastel yellow silk backless gown, which she elevated with a bright canary-colored cape. She paired the dress with Tiffany & Co. necklaces down her back, as well as diamond and platinum earrings and a bracelet and ring in platinum and 18k gold with unenhanced yellow sapphires. Her blonde hair was up in an elegant updo and her makeup was simple but with a statement red lip.
In addition to nominees like Emma Corrin, Mj Rodriguez, Billy Porter, Kate Winslet, Erivo and Taylor-Joy, there was also major star power among the presenters, which included Jada Pinkett-Smith, Awkwafina, Taraji P. Henson, Yara Shahidi, Catherine Zeta-Jones and more.
See the rest of the best dressed celebs at the 2021 Emmys by clicking through the gallery below.
Related Gallery
The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards airs live Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.
RELATED CONTENT:
Anya Taylor-Joy Goes Couture for 2021 Emmy Awards
2021 Emmy Awards: The Complete Winners List
Kerry Washington Wows in Silver Corset Gown at 2021 Emmy Awards
Related Gallery