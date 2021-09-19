Kerry Washington Wows in Silver Corset Gown at 2021 Emmy Awards
Kerry Washington hit the red carpet in style at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night. Washington wore a stunning silver gown by Etro for television's biggest night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The actress wore the slinky satin dress that boasted a draped cowl neckline and a cinched corset waist. She accessorized the look with diamonds by De Beers Jewellers. For glam, Washington rocked a long ponytail and a bright red lip.
Washington is not nominated for an Emmy this year, but she is serving as one of the night's presenters along with Sarah Paulson, Kaley Cuoco, Dan Levy, Beanie Feldstein, Seth Rogen, and many, many more.
The 44-year-old actress' return to the Emmy stage comes after winning her first Emmy for her role as an executive producer on the ABC variety special, Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: All In The Family And Good Times, during last year's virtual ceremony.
Washington was nominated for three other Emmys during 2020's show, including, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie and Outstanding Limited Series for Little Fires Everywhere and Outstanding Television Movie for Netflix's American Son.
Check out all the Emmy-nominated series, here.
The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, aired live Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+. For complete Emmys coverage, stay tuned to ETonline.com.
