Sarah Paulson Is Radiant in Red Voluminous Gown at 2021 Emmys

Sarah Paulson knows how to deliver a fashion moment, and she did just that at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night. Paulson walked the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in a dramatic red gown. The return to the red carpet for TV's biggest night was a welcomed one after last year's virtual ceremony.
Paulson wowed in a statement-making dress, featuring a plunging neckline, oversized puffed sleeves and a full skirt. She styled the dress with circular earrings by Mateo, which were made from ethically and sustainably sourced natural diamonds from Botswana.
While Paulson is not nominated for an Emmy this year, she is serving as one of the night's presenters along with Kaley Cuoco, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ellen Pompeo, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas and many, many more.
Paulson last took home an Emmy in 2016 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie her role as Marcia Clark in FX's The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and is currently starring in the latest iteration of Ryan Murphy's true crime series as Linda Tripp in FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story, which will likely be up for Emmy noms next year.
Check out all the Emmy-nominated series, here.
The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, aired live Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+. For complete Emmys coverage, stay tuned to ETonline.com.
