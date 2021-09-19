Julianne Nicholson Dedicates First Emmy Win to 'Mare of Easttown' Co-Star Kate Winslet
Finally, something to celebrate in Easttown. During Sunday's 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, Mare of Easttown's Julianne Nicholson earned her first Emmy win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.
"Great, great material is hard to find, and you wrote a script that is true to the horror and beauty and the incredible bonds of ordinary people's lives, particularly the bonds between women, something we don't always see," she said to series creator Brad Ingelsby from the Emmys stage, going on to thank the show's crew and her co-stars.
"Kate Winslet, man, you're good at acting," Nicholson said. "But turns out, that you're good at caring for a whole production. You led all of us every step of the way with such care and intelligence and love. If you hadn't called and asked me to join you in Philly, I'd have probably read the first two scripts and said, 'Nah, the priest did it,' and stayed home. So, I owe this to you."
In the HBO series, Nicholson plays Lori Ross, Mare's (Winslet) closest friend, with the actress earning raves for her poignant performance in the finale episode. "I think the ending scene with Kate and Julianne in the kitchen, I had written something that Julianne was supposed to say," Ingelsby told ET, "and Julianne was like, 'I don't want to say anything.' I just went with it."
Nicholson's fellow nominees included her Mare Of Easttown co-star Jean Smart, WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn, The Queen's Gambit's Moses Ingram and Renée Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo for Hamilton.
The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, aired live Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+. For complete Emmys coverage, stay tuned to ETonline.com.
