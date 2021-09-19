Billy Porter Brings His Style A-Game to the 2021 Emmys
Billy Porter is in the building!
The Pose star brought his style A-game to the 2021 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Porter looked sensational, wearing an all-black ensemble by Ashi. The look included wide-leg trousers with a long-sleeve top that included dramatic winged sleeves.
He was fully blinged-out with stunning Lorraine Schwartz accessories, which included diamond cuffs, rings, ear cuffs and a diamond-and-emerald statement necklace.
Porter is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as emcee Pray Tell. This is his third nomination. In 2019, he became the first Black gay man to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.
"As a Black queer man, it has changed my life completely," he told ET last year about his historic win. “There is a power that comes with it, there is a respect that comes with it. Doors open that otherwise would not and that has been thrilling and my life will never be the same."
"When I came out, when I came into the business, who I am, what I represent, my authenticity was not possible,” he recalled of the time when there was no one like him on stage or on screen. "Representation matters. It was always my intention to fill that slot and fill that void, so I welcome it.”
"It has taught me to even dream more things that are impossible,” Porter added.
The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards airs live Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.
