Taylor Swift's 2021 GRAMMYs Look and Other Dresses That Say 'Spring'

Last night at the 2021 GRAMMYs, Taylor Swift made history as the first female artist to win three Album of the Year awards. But that wasn't the only part of her night that grabbed the attention of viewers everywhere. The 31-year-old singer, who won for Folklore and performed a medley of songs from the album as well as Evermore at the awards show, donned a whimsical dress that, simply put, embodied the complete feel of spring.

For her red carpet appearance and the rest of the show, Swift sported a dreamy floral dress by Oscar de la Renta. The dress, which featured long mesh bell sleeves and a mock neck, featured gorgeous 3D floral embroidery. As a result, Swift looked as if she was covered in flowers and walked out of a springtime fantasy.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Swift isn't the only A-list star who loves Oscar de la Renta. Earlier this year, Meghan Markle wore a spring-ready dress from the designer featuring lemons, which touched on another major trend for the warm-weather season: fruit.

The "Cardigan" singer's dress comes just in time for the new season -- which officially starts on March 20. And if you're inspired by her look from this year's GRAMMY Awards, you can channel the romantic feeling with tons of spring dresses featuring floral prints and other seasonal details that feel bright and fresh. Style them for everyday occasions when you want a break from your everyday loungewear and T-shirts. And if you opt for a more formal or statement-making dress like the artist, wear it to the next spring wedding on your calendar.

If you're eager to up your wardrobe with whimsical details this season, scroll down to shop Swift's exact Oscar de la Renta dress below as well as other pretty spring dresses to start wearing now.

Oscar de la Renta Floral-Embroidered Tulle Mini Dress Moda Operandi Oscar de la Renta Floral-Embroidered Tulle Mini Dress Nothing screams "spring" quite like a dress adorned in flowers -- especially one that feels like wearable art. $8990 AT MODA OPERANDI Buy Now

H&M Linen-Blend Dress H&M H&M Linen-Blend Dress A floral mini dress with puff sleeves is always a go-to option for your spring wardrobe. $18 AT H&M Buy Now

Mango Printed Pleated Dress Mango Mango Printed Pleated Dress Thanks to the dark floral print of this long-sleeve dress, you'll be able to wear this all year long. $60 AT MANGO Buy Now

LoveShackFancy Burrows Dress Shopbop LoveShackFancy Burrows Dress If you love the house dress trend as much as we do, you'll obsess over this romantic tiered style from LoveShackFancy. Wear it with sandals for a weekend picnic or strappy heels for a spring wedding. $495 AT SHOPBOP Buy Now

Free People Dahlia Embroidered Maxi Dress Free People Free People Dahlia Embroidered Maxi Dress Between the embroidered daisies, puff sleeves and square neckline, this is one spring dress you can wear as a wedding guest or to a bridal shower. $168 AT FREE PEOPLE Buy Now

Reformation Ventura Dress Reformation Reformation Ventura Dress Slip this sweet and simple mini dress on when you don't want to wear anything else. $98 AT REFORMATION Buy Now

Eloquii Off the Shoulder Maxi Dress Eloquii Eloquii Off the Shoulder Maxi Dress We envision this pretty, check print off-the-shoulder maxi dress with a pair of easy, block heel sandals for the perfect spring wedding guest dress. $160 AT ELOQUII Buy Now

Anthropologie Felipa Maxi Dress Anthropologie Anthropologie Felipa Maxi Dress Dress this pretty maxi dress up or down, depending on how you want to wear it for the day. $168 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE Buy Now

Urban Outfitters Lumi Printed Bodycon Mini Dress Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Lumi Printed Bodycon Mini Dress We can't get over the checkered print and the daisy details of this easy, everyday dress. $59 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

Christy Dawn The Daisy Dress Christy Dawn Christy Dawn The Daisy Dress Who wouldn't want to add a vintage-inspired midi dress -- especially one that's made with deadstock floral print fabric -- to their collection of spring dresses? $218 AT CHRISTY DAWN Buy Now

Tory Burch Short Dress Tory Burch Tory Burch Short Dress When you're dressing for transitional weather, style this long sleeve dress with a pair of knee-high boots. And once it's warm enough, pair it with your favorite sandals or sneakers. $498 AT TORY BURCH Buy Now

