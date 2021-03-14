Taylor Swift Dazzles In Dreamy Floral Dress at GRAMMYs Red Carpet

Taylor Swift knows exactly how to make a fashion statement, and that’s exactly what she did on the 2021 GRAMMY Awards red carpet.

The 31-year-old star, who’s nominated for six awards, has always been known to be a chameleon with her fashion choices, which are often tied to the sound of her latest albums. And for her red carpet appearance, she certainly did not disappoint.

Ahead of her performance on the GRAMMYs stage, Swift dazzled in a colorful long-sleeve mesh mini dress covered in flowers by Oscar de la Renta, taking spring florals to the next level. She completed her look with pink peep-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, which featured ribbons around the ankles, and Cathy Waterman jewelry.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

When Swift surprised the world with not one, but two new albums in 2020, Folklore and Evermore, the “Cardigan” singer showed the world just what she was capable of, along with a new, understated wardrobe. However, this red carpet look took her new, dreamy aesthetic to level that felt like it came from a fairytale.

Swifts’ multiple GRAMMY nominations have already proven that the past year was a major one for the artist. But judging by this springtime-ready look, the artist is only getting started.

If you want to wear the artist's whimsical floral dress to your spring dress collection for the next special occasion on your calendar, you pre-order the Oscar de la Renta and shop the look below.

Oscar de la Renta Floral-Embroidered Tulle Mini Dress Moda Operandi Oscar de la Renta Floral-Embroidered Tulle Mini Dress Nothing screams "spring" quite like a dress adorned in flowers -- especially a one that feels like wearable art. $8990 AT MODA OPERANDI Buy Now

