When it comes to show-stopping carpet looks, the GRAMMY Awards are always an event to watch. The music industry's biggest night is also one of the biggest nights for fashion -- with stars not only wearing looks that stun but also drop jaws.

From the 2021 GRAMMYs red carpet appearances to its performances, Hollywood no doubt took advantage of the virtual/in-person hybrid event to bring on their fiercest looks. Music's biggest stars gathered in Los Angeles for the awards show, hosted by none other than The Daily Show's Trevor Noah, wearing head-turning designer looks.

Some of tonight's best dressed stars include artists like Megan Thee Stallion -- who won her first GRAMMY at tonight's show for Best New Artist -- in a vibrant orange Dolce & Gabbana dress. The award-winning artist completed her glamorous look with sparkling diamond jewelry from Chopard, glittering heels and a chic updo.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Harry Styles was another fashion favorite, who opened the show in a black leather suit and green fur boa from Gucci. The look was surprisingly simple for the artist, who often sports bright, printed looks for his more formal appearances.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa, a nominee for six awards at tonight's awards show, embraced her star power in a custom-made candy-colored dress from Versace ahead of her performance on the GRAMMYs stage.The dress featured butterflies, which she shared with ET's Kevin Frazier is a symbolic motif for both her and the designer. Lipa accessorized her glitzy ensemble with rings from Ananya and Spinelli Kilcollin.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Click through the gallery below to see all the best dressed stars at the GRAMMYs.

Related Gallery

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Follow along right here at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for the annual awards show, including how to watch the GRAMMYs, GRAMMYs performers, Best Dressed stars and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Dressed at the 2021 GRAMMYs

Megan Thee Stallion's Best New Artist GRAMMY Win Makes History

Harry Styles Rocks 2021 GRAMMYs Stage in Green Fur Boa

DaBaby Takes the GRAMMYs Stage With Dua Lipa -- Live Updates

GRAMMYs 2021: See All the Amazing Performances!

Dua Lipa on the 'Symbolism' Behind Her 2021 GRAMMYs Look