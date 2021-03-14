Trevor Noah Looks Sharp at 2021 GRAMMYs

Trevor Noah knows how to rock a red carpet look.

As the host of the 2021 GRAMMYs, there was no doubt that Noah would step up his fashion game -- especially when the awards ceremony has become one of the biggest star-studded nights for statement-making ensembles. But let’s be honest: Sometimes, there's nothing better than a classic suit -- and Noah's went above and beyond.

The 37-year-old host of The Daily Show is no doubt one to talk about, well, anything. But his red carpet ensemble for this year’s GRAMMY Awards showed that sometimes, he’ll let his outfits say it all. Noah sported a custom black tuxedo from Gucci, with a sparkling brooch by Tiffany & Co., which shows that he certainly has an eye for style. Combine that with the black bow tie and shoes, and his full-on outfit is enough to win an award on its own.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

After the announcement that he would be hosting this year’s GRAMMYs from last fall, Noah tweeted a heartfelt response to the exciting role. “I’m truly honoured to be hosting The #GRAMMYS, a night celebrating all of our favourite artists who’ve helped keep us sane while we’re all stuck indoors!”

In a year that most human beings would love to forget, there has been one constant force that has brought us together - Music. I’m truly honoured to be hosting The #GRAMMYs, a night celebrating all of our favourite artists who’ve helped keep us sane while we’re all stuck indoors! pic.twitter.com/rmFuBjWeJk — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) November 24, 2020

Ahead of tonight's show, Noah gave ET a peek into how the intimate ceremony will look with safety protocols surrounding the pandemic.

"It's going to be interesting. Just in the rehearsals, it's already felt really intimate," he says, adding that he's excited to see how artist react to each other's performances. "Because of how we're doing the show, everyone's watching everyone else perform, so it's almost like they're performing for each other, and for everybody at home, which is a really cool dynamic."

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Follow along right here at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for the annual awards show, including how to watch the GRAMMYs, GRAMMYs performers, Best Dressed stars and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Doja Cat 'Overwhelmed' by GRAMMYs Love, Teases New Collaborations

Kendrick Sampson on the 'Cultural Shift' Still Needed in the Industry

H.E.R. Is Glamorous in Purple Velvet Look at 2021 GRAMMY Awards

GRAMMYs 2021: Trevor Noah Hopes He Doesn’t Trip in Front of Bad Bunny (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery