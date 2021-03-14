When it comes to fashion, Harry Styles always makes a statement, and his appearance at the 2021 GRAMMYs was no exception!

For his first GRAMMYs performance, the 27-year-old singer opened the virtual/in-person hybrid event with a performance of his hit song, "Watermelon Sugar," wearing a black leather suit from Gucci. To complete the look, Styles -- with the help of his stylist, Harry Lambert -- accessorized with a bold and playful green faux fur boa. The artist made sure to take full advantage of this head-turning accessory during his performance, eventually tossing it to the side before finishing the song and showcasing his iconic chest tattoos.

While Styles debuted his fluffy neck adornment on the GRAMMY stage, it wasn't the only time we saw a boa for the night. The artist also donned a lavender-hued option on the red carpet, accompanying brown flare pants, a V-neck knit sweater, white boots and a statement-making plaid vest (which also matched his face mask). Styles' red carpet look was also by Gucci.

It's clear that the Styles can't get enough boas for music's biggest night. The artist later changed into a new ensemble featuring a black fur boa, which he paired with an orange jacket.

It's an exciting night for Styles, who received his first-ever GRAMMY nominations this year. His catchy song, "Watermelon Sugar," is up for Best Pop Solo Performance, while his latest album, Fine Line, is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album. Additionally, Styles' "Adore You" music video received a nod in the Best Music Video category.

Other performers for the 2021 GRAMMYs include Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, BTS, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Miranda Lambert and Megan Thee Stallion.

Want to sport a fluffy boa like the GRAMMY award-winning star? Shop similar styles below.

The 63rd GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

