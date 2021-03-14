Harry Styles Goes Shirtless for His First Ever GRAMMYs Performance

Harry Styles is so "Golden"! The 27-year-old British singer took to the GRAMMYs stage for the first time, performing his hit, "Watermelon Sugar."

Styles took to the stage wearing a green boa, and a Gucci leather blazer and jacket. He was shirtless underneath his blazer and accessorized with multiple rings as he delivered a flawless vocal performance while also showing off a few dance moves.

Styles is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar," Best Pop Vocal Album for Fine Line, and Best Music Video for "Adore You."

The nominations mark Styles' first both as a solo artist and from his boy band days in One Direction.

Other performers at Sunday's show include Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, and more.

