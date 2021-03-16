The Justin Bieber x Crocs Just Sold Out, But You Can Still Shop Similar Styles for Spring
ICYMI: Crocs -- you know, the iconic, waterproof clogs -- are having a major moment, thanks to its rise over the past year. Of course, it didn't hurt that Justin Bieber and his clothing brand, Drew House, launched a collaboration with the footwear brand to create a bright and sunny yellow Croc (along with a unique set of Jibbitz charms), which made the trend bigger than ever. But the artist didn't stop there.
For the second time around, Bieber and Crocs came together to create a brand-new, spring-ready take on the classic Croc shoe: a lavender-hued Classic Clog. And as luck would have it, it's already sold out.
This may come as no surprise to Justin Bieber fans and Crocs fans alike, especially when a pair of classic Drew House tall socks came with each pair from the collaboration. The new lavender Classic Clog -- which was available at the Crocs website and at select Crocs retail stores -- also came with a collection of oversized Jibbitz charms inspired by the Drew House.
If you missed out on the latest style to come from the Justin Bieber x Crocs collaboration, don't worry -- Crocs has a ton of other options available on the site that'll help you channel the same, Bieber-approved look.
You might not be able to shop the Justin Bieber x Crocs Classic Clog, but if you still want to sport the look, scroll down to shop more Crocs shoes below.
