Justin Bieber is leaving his past in the past. In a new interview with Billboard Magazine, the "Hold On" singer opened up about making peace with that part of his life and how his wife, Hailey Bieber, has influenced his career.

"I can talk about that part of my life and not feel like, ‘Oh, man. I was such a bad person,’ because I’m not that person anymore," Justin admitted. "I also have done the work to know why I was making those decisions. I know where that pain was coming from, that caused me to act the way I was acting.”

Justin, whose latest album, Justice, drops March 19, credits Hailey's sense of responsibility for bringing more structure to his career.

"One thing that has been so helpful is my wife is so by the book. She’s so structured and routine and so responsible,” the singer said. While Justin relies on his team to do well, he credits Hailey with helping him “realize that I either take responsibility for this or else I’m not going to be able to sustain a certain lifestyle that I want.”

Justin has been learning a lot from his wife. He took to Instagram on International Women's Day earlier this month to share that Hailey has been educating him about women's struggles.

"I know i have been naive and haven't been empathetic to women in the past and have overlooked their struggles," he wrote alongside a diverse illustration of women. "I am learning everyday beside my wife as I see all of the struggles she faces that i will never have to face."

"I am committed to being better and more aware of the struggles women face that men never will!!" he continued. "Women you are superhero's and deserve to be celebrated today and everyday."

These two are no strangers to showing each other praise and love. Just a week ago, Justin professed his love for his wife, sharing a cute picture of the pair on Instagram.

"Luv u sweet girl," he wrote alongside the black-and-white photo.

