Justin Bieber is dropping a new album! The 26-year-old singer announced on Friday that his sixth studio album, titled Justice, will be released on March 19. While sharing the news, as well as the album cover art, Bieber also revealed the special meaning behind the name of his forthcoming LP.

"In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone," he penned on social media. "Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another."

He added that he knows that he "cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united."

Bieber continued by writing that this is him "doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal."

Justice will include his previously released singles "Holy" with Chance the Rapper, "Lonely" featuring Benny Blanco, and "Anyone." The new album comes a little over a year after he released Changes.

Bieber will next be seen as the headlining performer at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on March 13.

