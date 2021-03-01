Hailey Bieber Sends Sweet Message to Justin on His 27th Birthday

Hailey Bieber is wishing her hubby, Justin Bieber, a happy birthday. The model took to Instagram to share a set of photos along with a sweet message in celebration of her "favorite human."

"Another year around the sun with you, another year of getting to love you, grow with you and laugh with you. Happy 27th birthday, you are my favorite human and I’m grateful to be by your side❤️," Hailey wrote.

Justin also shared a pic to commemorate the occasion, posting a throwback pic of himself as a baby.

"Baby me 27 years ago," Justin captioned the photo.

It looks like Justin has a birthday present for us too. In addition to sharing the sweet snap, the "Lonely" singer revealed that he's dropping a new single, titled "Hold On," from his upcoming album, Justice, set to drop March 19.

After announcing the release of the album last month, Bieber also revealed the special meaning behind the name of his forthcoming LP.

"In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone," he penned on social media. "Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another."

He added that he knows that he "cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united."

RELATED CONTENT

Justin Bieber Explains Why He and Wife Hailey Aren't Having Kids Yet

Justin Bieber Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Wife Hailey

Hailey Bieber Gets New Ring Finger Tattoo in Honor of Husband Justin

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Are ‘Tired’ of Selena vs. Hailey Narrative (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery