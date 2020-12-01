Justin Bieber wants to make it clear, when it comes to having children, the ball's in Hailey Bieber's court. The 26-year-old musician appears on Tuesday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show where the topic of having children with his wife of two years comes up.

"I'm going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out," the Biebs says of future children with his 24-year-old wife. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. It's her body and whatever she wants to do."

As for Hailey's numbers, Justin keeps it vague, saying, "I think she wants to have a few."

When host DeGeneres asks the "Lonely" singer what the "hold up" is for the couple having children, he replies, "There's not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman. And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that's OK."

The pair are both aunts and uncles to their siblings' children and have made it clear that they want to have a family together.

In a joint February 2019 interview with Vogue, Hailey noted that she doesn't plan to have babies "for at least a couple of years."

But in a 2018 interview with Vogue Arabia, she also said, "I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say now that’s a closer reality."

