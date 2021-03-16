Hailey Bieber Is the New Superga Global Ambassador

As the weather starts to warm up for the new season, this is the perfect time to update your wardrobe with a new pair of sneakers. And if you're wondering exactly which styles to add to your closet, why not look to a Hailey Bieber-approved brand, like Superga?

Known for her cool streetwear outfits, the 24-year-old model joins husband Justin Bieber (who just launched his second collaboration with Crocs), in the footwear game as the face of Superga's latest collection, which features some of the brand's signature styles as well as some new sneakers worthy of a spot in your shoe collection.

Whether you're looking for a cool and classic way to wear a pair of Superga sneakers or you want to embrace a new approach to celebrity style, Bieber showcases Superga's newest shoes as the global ambassador for the brand's Spring 2021 campaign.

Take a cue from the model and sport your Superga sneakers with easy, everyday staples such as a tank top and jeans or elevated pieces like pinstripe trousers or pretty dresses. Thanks to their timeless, minimalist quality, Superga -- which is also a go-to sneaker brand for Kate Middleton -- is sure to help you embrace your personal style, no matter how you might describe it.

Want to grab Hailey Bieber's Superga sneakers for yourself? Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite styles from the Hailey Bieber-approved collection from Superga below.

Superga 2490 Bold Organic Off-White Superga Superga 2490 Bold Organic Off-White These everyday sneakers feature an organic cotton upper and natural rubber. Plus, with the cushioned footbed, you'll be able to wear these all day long. $85 AT SUPERGA Buy Now

Superga 2790 Cotw Full Black Superga Superga 2790 Cotw Full Black Take your casual outfits to new heights with these platform sneakers from Superga. $80 AT SUPERGA Buy Now

2705 Hi Top White Superga 2705 Hi Top White For a fashion-forward version of the classic hi-top sneaker, opt for these. $85 AT SUPERGA Buy Now

Superga 2630 Stripe White Superga Superga 2630 Stripe White We love the textured bottom of these white cotton shoes. $75 AT SUPERGA Buy Now

Superga 2750 Naplngcotu Black Leather Superga Superga 2750 Naplngcotu Black Leather A pair of black leather sneakers that are sure to add a cool edge to your ensembles. $89 AT SUPERGA Buy Now

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Grey Sage Superga Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Grey Sage Don't want to go with white? These are a great alternative that are just as versatile. $65 AT SUPERGA Buy Now

Superga 2843 Comfleau White Superga Superga 2843 Comfleau White Let's be real: There's nothing quite as classy and casual as a pair of sleek, white leather sneakers. $99 AT SUPERGA Buy Now

Superga 2402 Cotw White Superga Superga 2402 Cotw White When you don't want to wear sandals but also don't want to wear sneakers, these are the shoes for you. $65 AT SUPERGA Buy Now

Superga 2306 Cotw White Superga Superga 2306 Cotw White Anyone who prefers a slip-on sneaker will love wearing these with their spring and summer ensembles. $79 AT SUPERGA Buy Now

