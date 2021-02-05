The Crocs Trend Isn't Going Anywhere -- Get on Board With This Sale

Crocs is having a deal that'll make you love your pair even more. The footwear brand is offering one free Jibbitz charm when you buy four through Feb. 28.

Each Jibbitz charm is priced at $4.99, and is the best way to embellish any pair of Crocs. Options range from colorful motifs to statement words, so you can customize the iconic shoe. Crocs have made a comeback with celebs like Justin Bieber seen rocking the clog. Bieber even launched a collaboration with the brand. More stars like Bad Bunny, Post Malone and Drew Barrymore have previously released limited-edition styles.

The lightweight, ventilated shoe is perfect for wearing on casual days with loungewear. Crocs also offers non-clog styles such as sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats and sneakers.

If you have yet to purchase a pair, browse through ET Style's top picks from Crocs, including the Classic Clog, a fashionable platform style and fun colorful prints such as tie-dye and clouds.

Jibbitz Charms Corgi Crocs Jibbitz Charms Corgi This corgi charm is too adorable. $5 AT CROCS Buy Now

Jibbitz Charms Letter A Crocs Jibbitz Charms Letter A Spell out your name, initials or whatever you want. $5 AT CROCS Buy Now

Crocs Classic Clog Crocs Crocs Classic Clog The iconic Crocs clog comes in 12 different colors. $45 AT CROCS Buy Now

Crocs Classic Platform Clog Crocs Crocs Classic Platform Clog The platform version of the Classic Clog is so edgy and stylish. We love the lavender shade. $50 AT CROCS Buy Now

Crocs Classic Tie-Dye Graphic Clog Crocs Crocs Classic Tie-Dye Graphic Clog Can't get enough of tie-dye? Wear it on your feet in the form of Crocs! $45 AT CROCS Buy Now

