The Crocs Trend Isn't Going Anywhere -- Get on Board With This Sale

By ETonline Staff
Crocs

Crocs is having a deal that'll make you love your pair even more. The footwear brand is offering one free Jibbitz charm when you buy four through Feb. 28. 

Each Jibbitz charm is priced at $4.99, and is the best way to embellish any pair of Crocs. Options range from colorful motifs to statement words, so you can customize the iconic shoe. Crocs have made a comeback with celebs like Justin Bieber seen rocking the clog. Bieber even launched a collaboration with the brand. More stars like Bad Bunny, Post Malone and Drew Barrymore have previously released limited-edition styles. 

The lightweight, ventilated shoe is perfect for wearing on casual days with loungewear. Crocs also offers non-clog styles such as sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats and sneakers. 

If you have yet to purchase a pair, browse through ET Style's top picks from Crocs, including the Classic Clog, a fashionable platform style and fun colorful prints such as tie-dye and clouds.

Jibbitz Charms Corgi
Jibbitz Corgi
Crocs
Jibbitz Charms Corgi
This corgi charm is too adorable. 
$5 AT CROCS
Jibbitz Charms Smiley Brand Smiley Face
Jibbitz Charms Smiley Brand Smiley Face
Crocs
Jibbitz Charms Smiley Brand Smiley Face
A smiley face for good vibes. 
$5 AT CROCS
Jibbitz Charms Letter A
Jibbitz Charms Letter A
Crocs
Jibbitz Charms Letter A
Spell out your name, initials or whatever you want. 
$5 AT CROCS
Crocs Classic Clog
Crocs Classic Clog
Crocs
Crocs Classic Clog
The iconic Crocs clog comes in 12 different colors. 
$45 AT CROCS
Crocs Classic Platform Clog
Crocs Classic Platform Clog
Crocs
Crocs Classic Platform Clog
The platform version of the Classic Clog is so edgy and stylish. We love the lavender shade. 
$50 AT CROCS
Crocs Classic Tie-Dye Graphic Clog
Crocs Classic Tie-Dye Graphic Clog
Crocs
Crocs Classic Tie-Dye Graphic Clog
Can't get enough of tie-dye? Wear it on your feet in the form of Crocs!
$45 AT CROCS
Crocs Classic Out of this World II Clog
Crocs Classic Out of this World II Clog
Crocs
Crocs Classic Out of this World II Clog
This cloud style is a whimsical choice.
$45 AT CROCS

