ICYMI: Crocs -- you know, the iconic, waterproof clogs -- are having a major moment (currently, Crocs are a #1 best seller on Amazon!). Of course, it didn't hurt that Justin Bieber and his clothing brand, Drew House, launched a collaboration with the footwear brand to create a bright and sunny yellow Croc (along with a unique set of Jibbitz charms), which made the trend bigger than ever. But the artist didn't stop there.

For the second time around, Bieber and Crocs came together to create a brand-new, spring-ready take on the classic Croc shoe: a lavender-hued Classic Clog. And as luck would have it, it's already sold out.

This may come as no surprise to Justin Bieber fans and Crocs fans alike, especially when a pair of classic Drew House tall socks came with each pair from the collaboration. The new lavender Classic Clog -- which was available at the Crocs website and at select Crocs retail stores -- also came with a collection of oversized Jibbitz charms inspired by the Drew House.

If you missed out on the latest style to come from the Justin Bieber x Crocs collaboration, don't worry -- Crocs has a ton of other options available on the site that'll help you channel the same, Bieber-approved look. And just in case you want to taken on Hailey Bieber's style, too, the 24-year-old model sports sleek Superga sneakers in the brand's latest campaign (and they're available to shop now).

You might not be able to shop the Justin Bieber x Crocs Classic Clog, but if you still want to sport the look, scroll down to shop more Crocs shoes below.

Classic Clog Amazon Classic Clog Love the look of the lavender Classic Clog from the Justin Bieber x Crocs collaboration consider this pastel option, which will be great for all of your summer outfits. $31 AND UP Buy Now

Classic Bae Platform Clog Amazon Classic Bae Platform Clog Take your spring looks to the next level with this baby blue platform clog from Crocs. $55 (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Classic Marbled Clog Amazon Classic Marbled Clog A marbled option is sure to add a unique touch to your outfits this season. $46 (REGULARLY $55) Buy Now

Neria Pro II Clog Amazon Neria Pro II Clog Slip these on whenever you want an ultra-comfortable option for your next errand run. $29 AND UP Buy Now

Crocs Baya Clog Amazon Crocs Baya Clog Style these printed clogs with your favorite jeans and a T-shirt for an easy, everyday look. $55 Buy Now

Bistro Pro LiteRide Clog Amazon Bistro Pro LiteRide Clog You'll be able to stand all day look in these, thanks to the LiteRide insoles. $31 AND UP Buy Now

Classic Sparkly Clog Amazon Classic Sparkly Clog Add some shimmer to your spring outfits with these eye-catching Croc clogs. $41 AND UP Buy Now

