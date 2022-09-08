Colourpop Releases a Magical Harry Potter Makeup Collection—Just in Time for Halloween
Fall is in the air, and with the incoming cold weather we can't wait to light some candles, break out the fall decor, and curl up to binge watch some Harry Potter movies. Something about Harry Potter just screams fall to us, so imagine our delight when Colourpop dropped a magical makeup collab based on the series.
Just in time for Halloween, Colourpop's new Harry Potter collection has everything you need to make some seriously spellbinding makeup looks. The collab has plenty of Potter references, from the 9 3/4 platform packaging and products named after our favorite characters to lip balms and eyeliners in Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw colors.
Shop the Harry Potter Collection
The entire collection is composed of a 24-shade eyeshadow palette, three Lux Velvet Liquid Lips, a Lux Lip Gloss, four Graphix Ink Liners, three Super Shock Highlighters, and four Fourth Ray Lip Balms—all in shades inspired by the series. Like every Colourpop product, the collection features the same pigmented, skin-friendly formulas you know and love at an affordable price. Starting at just $10, the Colourpop x Harry Potter collab makes a great early holiday gift for loved ones or yourself.
Need a gift for the Harry Potter lover in your life? This set features the entire HP collab, featuring lip glosses, eyeshadow, highlighter, liner, and more, in an adorable gift box with nods to the series.
Create spellbinding looks with this eyeshadow palette, featuring 24 matte, metallic, glitter, and even tie-dye shades inspired by Harry Potter.
Get glowing cheeks with this buildable, icy white highlighter named after Harry's beloved owl.
Embody Hermione's smart mouth with this hydrating lip color in a soft peachy nude.
Luna Lovegood's ethereal essence is captured by a unique sparkly gloss.
Everyone's eyes will be green with envy when you wear this deep forest liquid liner.
Be proud of your pout when you wear this lip balm infused with mango seed and shea butters, jojoba oil, and vitamin E.
