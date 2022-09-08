Fall is in the air, and with the incoming cold weather we can't wait to light some candles, break out the fall decor, and curl up to binge watch some Harry Potter movies. Something about Harry Potter just screams fall to us, so imagine our delight when Colourpop dropped a magical makeup collab based on the series.

Just in time for Halloween, Colourpop's new Harry Potter collection has everything you need to make some seriously spellbinding makeup looks. The collab has plenty of Potter references, from the 9 3/4 platform packaging and products named after our favorite characters to lip balms and eyeliners in Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw colors.

Shop the Harry Potter Collection

The entire collection is composed of a 24-shade eyeshadow palette, three Lux Velvet Liquid Lips, a Lux Lip Gloss, four Graphix Ink Liners, three Super Shock Highlighters, and four Fourth Ray Lip Balms—all in shades inspired by the series. Like every Colourpop product, the collection features the same pigmented, skin-friendly formulas you know and love at an affordable price. Starting at just $10, the Colourpop x Harry Potter collab makes a great early holiday gift for loved ones or yourself.

Harry Potter PR Collection Colourpop Harry Potter PR Collection Need a gift for the Harry Potter lover in your life? This set features the entire HP collab, featuring lip glosses, eyeshadow, highlighter, liner, and more, in an adorable gift box with nods to the series. $174 Buy Now

Courage Lip Balm Colourpop Courage Lip Balm Be proud of your pout when you wear this lip balm infused with mango seed and shea butters, jojoba oil, and vitamin E. $10 Buy Now

