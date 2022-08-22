It's never too early to start planning your Halloween costumes, especially now that fall is just around the corner. We're already excited for what is arguably the best party season of the year, from intimate house parties with friends and family to special events that require a costume just as elaborate. Sure, you could always dress up as a ghost or witch, but there are infinite ways to get creative with costumes for upcoming Halloween festivities.

This year, we're taking inspiration from 2022's most iconic pop culture moments, from our favorite films and TV shows to viral events such as the Met Gala.

Are you looking for a couple's costume? Make a nod to the upcoming Barbie movie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling with an all-pink ensemble, or honor the late, great Kim and Pete relationship with their Marilyn Monroe-inspired red carpet look. Dressing up as a favorite dueling duo on television, Cassie and Maddy from Euphoria are also great options for couples and best friends.

Plan on going solo this year? There's plenty of creepy-cool inspiration to take from our favorite Stranger Things characters, including Chrissy's Hawkins cheerleading uniform. We're also loving everything Harry Styles does this year, and what better way to celebrate the style icon than with an outfit inspired by the As It Was video?

Whether you're looking for a group costume or a standalone style for Halloween parties, check out our list of pop culture-inspired Halloween costumes.

Couples Costumes

Barbie and Ken

APEX/MEGA

Elvis and Priscilla Presley from Baz Luhrmann's Elvis

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Cassie and Maddy from Euphoria

HBO

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the Met Gala

ET

Solo Costume

Chrissy Cunningham from Stranger Things

Netflix

Harry Styles from his As It Was video

Harry Styles on YouTube

