The Best Celebrity-Inspired Costumes for Halloween 2022: Barbie, Harry Styles, Stranger Things, and More
It's never too early to start planning your Halloween costumes, especially now that fall is just around the corner. We're already excited for what is arguably the best party season of the year, from intimate house parties with friends and family to special events that require a costume just as elaborate. Sure, you could always dress up as a ghost or witch, but there are infinite ways to get creative with costumes for upcoming Halloween festivities.
This year, we're taking inspiration from 2022's most iconic pop culture moments, from our favorite films and TV shows to viral events such as the Met Gala.
Are you looking for a couple's costume? Make a nod to the upcoming Barbie movie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling with an all-pink ensemble, or honor the late, great Kim and Pete relationship with their Marilyn Monroe-inspired red carpet look. Dressing up as a favorite dueling duo on television, Cassie and Maddy from Euphoria are also great options for couples and best friends.
Plan on going solo this year? There's plenty of creepy-cool inspiration to take from our favorite Stranger Things characters, including Chrissy's Hawkins cheerleading uniform. We're also loving everything Harry Styles does this year, and what better way to celebrate the style icon than with an outfit inspired by the As It Was video?
Whether you're looking for a group costume or a standalone style for Halloween parties, check out our list of pop culture-inspired Halloween costumes.
Couples Costumes
Barbie and Ken
If you've been drooling over the neon rollerblades worn by Barbie and Ken on set, you can get the exact pair they wore in this bubblegum color on Amazon.
Similar to Margot Robbie's onset look, these pink flares are surprisingly wearable when paired with a matching crop top for going out or white tank for running errands.
Keep the sun out of your eyes in style with a Western-inspired felt hat.
Elvis and Priscilla Presley from Baz Luhrmann's Elvis
Add bouffant curls and some dramatic eyeliner for a Priscilla Presley costume.
A funky suit jacket is a must-have for an Elvis-inspired outfit—just add hair gel.
Cassie and Maddy from Euphoria
This cutout dress looks just like Maddy's season two New Years party outfit.
For Cassie's New Year's look, try pairing this baby blue dress with white kitten heels and curls.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the Met Gala
This dress totally reminds us of Marilyn Monroe's archival dress that Kim K wore to the Met Gala. Have your partner wear a simple black suit and you're red-carpet ready!
Solo Costume
Chrissy Cunningham from Stranger Things
This Hawkins cheerleader costume is available in both adult and children's sizes, and comes with pom poms!
Harry Styles from his As It Was video
Pair these pants with a red crop top for a Harry's House-approved costume.
