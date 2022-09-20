10 Halloween Costume Ideas for Men That Are Scary Good: Stranger Things, Top Gun, Squid Game and More
Halloween will be here sooner than you know it — and planning your Halloween costume now is the best way to avoid throwing together a last-minute spooky look. Rather than dressing up as a lumberjack or a basketball player for the third year in a row, we're shopping early for the best men's Halloween costumes so we can be prepared for October 31.
To help inspire your look for house parties and more spooky season festivities, we've rounded up some of the best Halloween costumes that you can get on Amazon. For film fanatics, we've found the perfect Elvis suit jacket and Top Gun-inspired pilot looks. If you're been bingeing Netflix all year like the rest of us pop culture fanatics, opt for an eerie Squid Game jumpsuit or terrifying Stranger Things Demogorgon mask. And if you prefer to stick to the classics, check out our favorite alien and Grim Reaper costumes that are always a hit.
Below, shop our top ten men's costumes for Halloween 2022. While you're at it, you can also check out our ideas for celebrity-inspired costumes, best costumes for kids, and even costumes for your four-legged friends.
We're giving the 'green light' to this Squid Game-inspired jumpsuit.
A funky suit jacket is a must-have for an Elvis-inspired outfit—just add hair gel.
Dress up as the scheming uncle everyone loves to hate with this House of the Dragon-inspired Daemon trench coat.
Be the goriest guest at the party by far with a horrifyingly realistic Demogorgon mask.
Pair this Michael Myers mask with an all-black ensemble for an easy yet still spooky outfit.
Whether you're going for the Donnie Darko reference or just want a comfy and easy costume, this hoodie jumpsuit has got you covered.
Hilarious and only slightly spooky, this inflatable alien costume is sure to be a crowd-pleaser at any party.
If your favorite part of Halloween is the snacks, this burrito costume is sure to satisfy.
This Grim Reaper costume comes with a flowing black robe, faceless hood, gloves, belt, glasses with glowing red eyes, and a toy scythe.
Original Top Gun fans and new film lovers alike will love this fighter pilot costume, including stainless steel dog tags and sunglasses.
