10 Halloween Costume Ideas for Men That Are Scary Good: Stranger Things, Top Gun, Squid Game and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Men's Halloween costumes 2022
Netflix

Halloween will be here sooner than you know it — and planning your Halloween costume now is the best way to avoid throwing together a last-minute spooky look. Rather than dressing up as a lumberjack or a basketball player for the third year in a row, we're shopping early for the best men's Halloween costumes so we can be prepared for October 31. 

To help inspire your look for house parties and more spooky season festivities, we've rounded up some of the best Halloween costumes that you can get on Amazon. For film fanatics, we've found the perfect Elvis suit jacket and Top Gun-inspired pilot looks. If you're been bingeing Netflix all year like the rest of us pop culture fanatics, opt for an eerie Squid Game jumpsuit or terrifying Stranger Things Demogorgon mask. And if you prefer to stick to the classics, check out our favorite alien and Grim Reaper costumes that are always a hit.

Below, shop our top ten men's costumes for Halloween 2022. While you're at it, you can also check out our ideas for celebrity-inspired costumes, best costumes for kids, and even costumes for your four-legged friends

Squid Game Adult Triangle Guard Jumpsuit
Squid Game Adult Triangle Guard Jumpsuit
Amazon
Squid Game Adult Triangle Guard Jumpsuit

We're giving the 'green light' to this Squid Game-inspired jumpsuit.

$50$37
Elvis - Mens Floral Jacquard Dress Suit Jacket
Mens Floral Jacquard Dress Suit Jacket
Amazon
Elvis - Mens Floral Jacquard Dress Suit Jacket

A funky suit jacket is a must-have for an Elvis-inspired outfit—just add hair gel.

$60
Kucos Mens House Dragon Cosplay Costume
Kucos Mens House Dragon Cosplay Costume
Amazon
Kucos Mens House Dragon Cosplay Costume

Dress up as the scheming uncle everyone loves to hate with this House of the Dragon-inspired Daemon trench coat.

$66
Stranger Things Adult Deluxe Demogorgon Mask
Stranger Things Adult Deluxe Demogorgon Mask
Amazon
Stranger Things Adult Deluxe Demogorgon Mask

Be the goriest guest at the party by far with a horrifyingly realistic Demogorgon mask.

$80
Halloween Horror Michael Myers Mask
Halloween Horror Michael Myers Mask
Amazon
Halloween Horror Michael Myers Mask

Pair this Michael Myers mask with an all-black ensemble for an easy yet still spooky outfit.

$20
Coofandy Men's Hooded Jumpsuit
Coofandy Men's Hooded Jumpsuit
Amazon
Coofandy Men's Hooded Jumpsuit

Whether you're going for the Donnie Darko reference or just want a comfy and easy costume, this hoodie jumpsuit has got you covered.

$43
Toloco Inflatable Alien Costume Adult
Toloco Inflatable Alien Costume Adult
Amazon
Toloco Inflatable Alien Costume Adult

Hilarious and only slightly spooky, this inflatable alien costume is sure to be a crowd-pleaser at any party.

$37$33
Spooktacular Creations Men Burrito Costume Adult
Spooktacular Creations Men Burrito Costume Adult
Amazon
Spooktacular Creations Men Burrito Costume Adult

If your favorite part of Halloween is the snacks, this burrito costume is sure to satisfy.

$29$27
Grim Reaper Halloween Costume with Glowing Red Eyes for Adult
Grim Reaper Halloween Costume with Glowing Red Eyes for Adult
Amazon
Grim Reaper Halloween Costume with Glowing Red Eyes for Adult

This Grim Reaper costume comes with a flowing black robe, faceless hood, gloves, belt, glasses with glowing red eyes, and a toy scythe.

$28
Spooktacular Creations Men’s Flight Pilot Adult Costume
Spooktacular Creations Men’s Flight Pilot Adult Costume
Amazon
Spooktacular Creations Men’s Flight Pilot Adult Costume

Original Top Gun fans and new film lovers alike will love this fighter pilot costume, including stainless steel dog tags and sunglasses.

$46

