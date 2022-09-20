Halloween will be here sooner than you know it — and planning your Halloween costume now is the best way to avoid throwing together a last-minute spooky look. Rather than dressing up as a lumberjack or a basketball player for the third year in a row, we're shopping early for the best men's Halloween costumes so we can be prepared for October 31.

To help inspire your look for house parties and more spooky season festivities, we've rounded up some of the best Halloween costumes that you can get on Amazon. For film fanatics, we've found the perfect Elvis suit jacket and Top Gun-inspired pilot looks. If you're been bingeing Netflix all year like the rest of us pop culture fanatics, opt for an eerie Squid Game jumpsuit or terrifying Stranger Things Demogorgon mask. And if you prefer to stick to the classics, check out our favorite alien and Grim Reaper costumes that are always a hit.

Below, shop our top ten men's costumes for Halloween 2022. While you're at it, you can also check out our ideas for celebrity-inspired costumes, best costumes for kids, and even costumes for your four-legged friends.

