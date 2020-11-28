Jennifer Lopez loves her dance parties! To celebrate the world premiere of her new song "In the Morning," the singer gathered her twins, Emme and Max, as well as her fiancé Alex Rodriguez's daughters, Ella and Natasha, and got on the floor.

"Our lil #InTheMorning virtual dance party was 🔥 I hope everyone has a wonderful weekend!!! 🦃🍁🍽 #Coconuts #JLOinthemorning ✨" J.Lo captioned her Instagram video posted on Saturday.

"If you love mе / Say it in the morning / Not just in the evеning / Only when you want my body," she sings along to her new song, which was released the day after Thanksgiving.

Lopez had teased the sultry single earlier in the week by posting the cover art, which featured her fully nude.

In addition to "In the Morning," she also teased a few other potential new songs. "#InTheMorning #MorningFace #TurkeyEgg #NewMusic," she captioned a post on Instagram.

Just last week, she and Maluma rocked the American Music Awards on Sunday, performing their hits "Pa Ti" and "Lonely." The two Latin singers co-star in the upcoming rom-com Marry Me.

Directed by Kat Coiro, the film follows follows Lopez, a pop star, who, moments before marrying her rock star fiancé (played by Maluma) at Madison Square Garden, finds out he was cheating with her assistant and spontaneously picks a random math teacher (Owen Wilson) out of the crowd to marry instead.

Maluma previously dished to ET about his incredible experience on set with Lopez on Marry Me.

"It's been an amazing month, actually. I've been here in New York for two or three weeks shooting the movie with Jennifer," he said. "It's been such an amazing experience also working, doing music. I mean, we never stop."

