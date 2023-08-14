No days off for Jennifer Lopez! The multi-hyphenate grabbed the mic for an impromptu karaoke performance while vacationing in Capri, Italy -- and she really left it all on the floor.

Lopez was partying at live music hotspot Taverna Anema e Core Capri on Saturday when she put her spin on Gloria Gaynor's iconic 1978 hit, "I Will Survive," from her seat at a table. As the song picked up, Lopez -- tambourine in hand -- couldn't resist the urge to get on her feet and continue belting out the lyrics. Later, she sang her own 1999 hit, "Let's Get Loud."

The 54-year-old entertainer was positively glittering on her night out, wearing a long-sleeved mini-dress adorned with silver jewels. She styled her hair back with loose face framing pieces and glammed it up with smoky eye makeup.

This isn't the first time Lopez has performed at the venue, as she's been pictured on stage in snaps on its official Instagram account in the past. Anema e Core appears to be a favorite among traveling celebs, with Shannen Doherty, Sofia Vergara and Tyler Perry all making recent appearances there, which have been shared on Instagram.

Lopez has been giving fans a glimpse into her getaway, including one particularly heavenly meal. In a slideshow shared on social media, Lopez documents herself enjoying pasta while putting on an Italian accent to say, "It's spaghetti ravioli."

The sun-soaked trip comes on the heels of Lopez's epic birthday party in July, hosted by husband Ben Affleck at the couple's new home.

"Thank you for all the birthday love. Here's a lil peek into my party," the superstar wrote in her On the JLO newsletter earlier this month. "Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!! I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I'm extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life's journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with. Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always!!!"

In what was surely one of the party highlights, Lopez could be seen dancing on top of a table in a slinky, backless dress as Lizzo's "About Damn Time" played over the sound system. The Marry Me actress appeared to be having the time of her life as partygoers cheered her on.

A source recently told ET that Lopez and Affleck -- who got married in a lavish ceremony in August 2022 -- are "doing well" as they are "acclimating to their day-to-day lives."

"They have had a lot on their plates between their work, travels, moving, setting up their new home, and of course, taking care of their kids," the source added.

As ET previously reported, the couple closed on a $60 million home together in the Wallingford Estates area of Beverly Hills in May after two years of house hunting.

As the pair have settled into their new home, they have been focused on making the process "as comfortable as possible" for their kids. Lopez shares 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares Violet, 17; Seraphina, 14; and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"They know that everyone has been getting used to the new adjustments and they want everyone to feel as comfortable as possible during the process," the source tells ET. "They are working on meshing their families in a healthy and gentle way, while also making sure everyone has a fun summer."

